How will weather postponements affect Shiffrin’s chances?

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

By now, Mikaela Shiffrin was supposed to have completed Olympic races in her two best disciplines: slalom and giant slalom.

Instead, thanks to weather postponements, she has yet to make her 2018 Olympic debut.

Weather permitting, Shiffrin will race tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC in giant slalom.

Watch on TV: NBC, 8p ET / 5p PT

Watch online:

Women’s giant slalom run 1, 8p ET / 5p PT: Stream LIVE here

Men’s downhill, 9:30p ET / 6:30p PT: Stream LIVE here

Women’s giant slalom run 2, 11:45p ET / 8:45p PT: Stream LIVE here

Bode Miller, the most decorated U.S. Olympic skier who is now an Alpine skiing analyst for NBC Olympics, believes that Shiffrin will benefit from racing in giant slalom before slalom.

“The giant slalom is a little bit of an easier event to ease into the Olympics,” he said. “Slalom is stressful. Even though it’s her stronger event, I would like to see her get into a groove and get a medal in GS first.”

Read the rest of the story and watch video by clicking here