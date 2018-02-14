How will weather postponements affect Shiffrin’s chances?

By now, Mikaela Shiffrin was supposed to have completed Olympic races in her two best disciplines: slalom and giant slalom.
Instead, thanks to weather postponements, she has yet to make her 2018 Olympic debut.
Weather permitting, Shiffrin will race tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC in giant slalom.
Watch on TV: NBC, 8p ET / 5p PT
Watch online:
Women’s giant slalom run 1, 8p ET / 5p PT: Stream LIVE here
Men’s downhill, 9:30p ET / 6:30p PT: Stream LIVE here
Women’s giant slalom run 2, 11:45p ET / 8:45p PT: Stream LIVE here
Bode Miller, the most decorated U.S. Olympic skier who is now an Alpine skiing analyst for NBC Olympics, believes that Shiffrin will benefit from racing in giant slalom before slalom.
“The giant slalom is a little bit of an easier event to ease into the Olympics,” he said. “Slalom is stressful. Even though it’s her stronger event, I would like to see her get into a groove and get a medal in GS first.”
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Shaun White has apologized after dismissing the sexual misconduct allegations made against him in a 2016 lawsuit as “gossip” shortly after winning his third Olympic gold medal in the men’s halfpipe on Wednesday.
White has been the world’s dominant snowboarder for more than a decade, winning gold medals in 2006, 2010 and again this year, completing a comeback after finishing fourth in 2014.
As White was competing, many on social media resurfaced the details from the lawsuit by a former drummer in White’s rock band, Bad Things. Lena Zawaideh said White sexually harassed her and refused to pay her wages after he fired her. The lawsuit was settled in May for an undisclosed amount.
White was asked during a news conference if the allegations might tarnish his reputation.
“I’m here to talk about the Olympics, not gossip and stuff,” he said. “I don’t think so.”
White later said on NBC’s Today Show he used “a poor choice of words to describe such a sensitive subject.”
“I’m just truly sorry,” he said. “I was so overwhelmed with just wanting to talk about how amazing today was and share my experience.”
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — They trudged from their locker room to the practice rink with expressions as blank as their jerseys.
The Russians enter the Olympic men’s hockey tournament with their usual businesslike fashion, insisting they are not bothered by the nondescript uniforms and missing coat of arms on their chests. They are officially “Olympic Athletes from Russia” as declared by the International Olympic Committee in the doping scandal fallout, but this is still the same stoic, sometimes prickly group determined to win the gold medal.
“We’re still Team Russia,” forward Mikhail Grigorenko said Tuesday. “Everybody knows where we’re coming from and they can’t take away who we are just from the jerseys and all that. I think we still have a pretty good team. We have one goal here: to win. So we’ll go out there and try to do everything we can to do that.”
From the straightforward, no-nonsense approach to the intense, full-speed practices, this is the Russian national team. The style of play has changed from the Cold War era, though this might as well be the Red Army team.
