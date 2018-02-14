Laura Dahlmeier chasing Olympic history in PyeongChang

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Laura Dahlmeier’s pursuit of history will have to wait a day.

The 24-year-old biathlete is on the verge of becoming the first female German since the country’s unification in 1990 to win three gold medals at a single Olympics, winter or summer.

NBCOlympics.com: Women’s individual biathlon postponed because of wind

Dahlmeier has already won the first two biathlon events, the sprint and the pursuit. However, the 15-kilometer individual race has been rescheduled for Thursday because of high winds that have plagued the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The event will now take place prior to the men’s individual race.

It’s early yet, but there are already rumblings in Pyeongchang about Dahlmeier challenging American speedskater Eric Heiden’s record of five gold medals in a single Winter Olympics. Dahlmeier won five events at the world championships last year, so it’s certainly possible.

With a win Tuesday she will become only the fourth biathlete to win three gold medals at a single Winter Games, joining Germany’s Michael Gries, Norway’s Ole Einar Bjoerndalen and Belarus’ Darya Domracheva.

