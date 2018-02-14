Can U.S. upset medal favorites in men’s snowboardcross?

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

With slopestyle and halfpipe concluded, the next snowboarding competition to take the Olympic spotlight will be men’s boardercross.

A lot of the excitement in boardercross comes from its unpredictability. It’s not uncommon to see top medal favorites crash out in the early rounds, which can leave podium spots wide open for the taking.

Here’s a look at what to expect from the competition on Thursday (Wednesday night in the U.S.).

How to Watch

NBCOlympics.com will be streaming every round of every competition live online. Links to each stream are below.

Seeding Runs: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 9:00 p.m. ET

LIVE STREAM

Elimination Rounds: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 11:30 p.m. ET

LIVE STREAM