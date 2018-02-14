Can U.S. upset medal favorites in men’s snowboardcross?

With slopestyle and halfpipe concluded, the next snowboarding competition to take the Olympic spotlight will be men’s boardercross.
A lot of the excitement in boardercross comes from its unpredictability. It’s not uncommon to see top medal favorites crash out in the early rounds, which can leave podium spots wide open for the taking.
Here’s a look at what to expect from the competition on Thursday (Wednesday night in the U.S.).
Click here to read the full preview
How to Watch
NBCOlympics.com will be streaming every round of every competition live online. Links to each stream are below.
Seeding Runs: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 9:00 p.m. ET
LIVE STREAM
Elimination Rounds: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 11:30 p.m. ET
LIVE STREAM
American standout Mikaela Shiffrin has turned in a fast first run of the giant slalom to kick off her Pyeongchang Olympics.
She finished 0.20 seconds behind current leader Manuela Moelgg of Italy.
VIDEO: Watch Shiffrin’s run
Shiffrin got wide on a few turns, but other than that was solid through the tight course. She’s in good position for the final run, around 11:45 pm ET.
The 22-year-old finished fifth in the giant slalom at the 2014 Sochi Games. She’s the defending Olympic slalom champion.
By now, Mikaela Shiffrin was supposed to have completed Olympic races in her two best disciplines: slalom and giant slalom.
Instead, thanks to weather postponements, she has yet to make her 2018 Olympic debut.
Weather permitting, Shiffrin will race tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC in giant slalom.
Watch on TV: NBC, 8p ET / 5p PT
Watch online:
Women’s giant slalom run 1, 8p ET / 5p PT: Stream LIVE here
Men’s downhill, 9:30p ET / 6:30p PT: Stream LIVE here
Women’s giant slalom run 2, 11:45p ET / 8:45p PT: Stream LIVE here
Bode Miller, the most decorated U.S. Olympic skier who is now an Alpine skiing analyst for NBC Olympics, believes that Shiffrin will benefit from racing in giant slalom before slalom.
“The giant slalom is a little bit of an easier event to ease into the Olympics,” he said. “Slalom is stressful. Even though it’s her stronger event, I would like to see her get into a groove and get a medal in GS first.”
Read the rest of the story and watch video by clicking here