Mirai Nagasu ready for even more medals in PyeongChang

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — The wonderful thing about the inspiring — shall we call it Olympian? — story of Mirai Nagasu is that it’s not over.

Not even close.

Nagasu has gone from teenage wunderkind and U.S. champion to fourth-place finisher at the Vancouver Olympics to passed over and nearly forgotten. And now, a Pyeongchang Games bronze medalist with, she vows, more to come.

“It has a really special meaning to it because it feels like I’ve come full circle,” the 24-year-old Nagasu said after not only helping the Americans to a team bronze, but becoming the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel in the Olympics.

“It was really heartbreaking not to be named to the team in Sochi,” she added of being bumped for the more internationally accomplished Ashley Wagner by a federation panel four years ago.

