Norway goes gold, silver in men’s downhill

Every single one of the four games Wednesday night had scores of 4-3, and each one stayed just as close through, with the U.S., Korea, Japan and Team OAR all coming away with Night 2 victories.

United States 7, Great Britain 4

Team USA’s team, led by Skip Nina Roth, took on medal favorites Great Britain, skipped by Eve Muirhead who was on the Britain team that won bronze in Sochi in 2014.

Britain was able to score the first point with a takeout by Muirhead on the hammer in the first end. After a blanked second, the U.S. responded in the third when Nina Roth’s hammer throw landed on a wide-open button to score two for the Americans and take their first lead of the tournament.

Muirhead’s team scored just one point over the final six ends.

The U.S. secures their first victory in PyeongChang after falling to Japan Tuesday night. They improve to 1-1 overall. Britain falls to 1-1 with eight games remaining.

USA 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 1 2 – 7

GBR 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 – 4

Read the full recap and watch curling highlights here