Getty Images

PyeongChang late night round up

By Kyle FitzgeraldFeb 14, 2018, 7:30 AM EST
It was a tough day at the office for the American women’s speed skating team. Heather Bergsma and Brittany Bowe provided the two best opportunities for the States to medal, but came up just short in their efforts during the 1000m as fatigued kicked in for both of these two athletes in the final lap.

Earlier in the evening, Japan and Unified Korea closed out their group stage play. Korea, who didn’t stand much of a chance in this competition, received a chorus of cheers from their home fans as they were able to score their first goal during the Olympics in a 1-4 loss to Japan.

Continue reading below to review the rest of the action from last night.

Nordic Combined: Eric Frenzel completes comeback, wins gold again

It was expected that Frenzel would win the gold again, but just not in that fashion. Two Austrian athletes, Josef-Franz Rehrl and Lukas Kkapfer, took an unexpected lead following the ski jumping portion of the competition.

Frenzel finished fifth, and was forced to start the cross-country segment 30 seconds behind the Austrian leaders. The German, though, continued to close that gap and broke through in the final half kilometer of the 10km race to clinch gold.

Speed Skating: Bergsma falters in final lap, finishes eighth

American speed skater Heather Bergsma got off to a quick start in the women’s 1000m, completing the first lap in 17.89 seconds, ahead of leader Jorien Ter Mors. The American managed to stay ahead of the line for most of the race, but seemed to have run out of steam in the final lap.

Ter Mors set a new Olympic Record in her attempt of 1:13.56, to continue the Netherlands’ stranglehold in speed skating. Ireen Wust, who won two medals so far, finished ninth.

Bergsma’s teammate, Brittany Bowe, barely missed out on bronze. The American finished .37 seconds behind bronze medalist Miho Takagi of Japan

Hockey: JPN def. COR 4-1

Neither of these teams had much chance of advancing to the semifinals, but they both fought in the group stages. Japan might look back a little disappointed, not being able to close out their opening game versus Sweden. Each of these two teams will now drop to the classification phase.

Curling: Japan rout USA 10-5

It wasn’t a great day for the American, who fell behind big in the first three ends of their match against Japan. Down 0-7 early, the USA team had no choice but to go big. They were able to net three points in the sixth end, but fell well short.

Great Britain, Sweden, and China all secured convincing victories.

Sui and Han lead pairs field, Team USA’s Knierims in 14th

Getty Images
By Rachel LutzFeb 14, 2018, 12:24 AM EST
Reigning world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong from China lead the field after the pairs’ short program on Wednesday, setting them up for China’s first pairs gold medal since 2010.

Their emotional, solid short program to K.D. Lang’s “Hallelujah” scored 82.39 points.

Reigning European champions Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov sit second with 81.68 points. They represent the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Already gold medalists at these Games with Canada in the team event, Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford skated “tentatively,” according to skating analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. The two-time world champions currently sit in third place with 76.82 points.

Current Standings: 

1: Sui Wenjing / Han Cong (CHN)

2: Evgenia Tarasova / Vladimir Morosov (OAR)

3: Meagan Duhamel / Eric Radford (CAN)

4: Alijona Savchenko / Brunno Massot (GER)

5: Yu Xaioyu / Zhang Hao (CHN)

14: Alexa Scimeca Knierim / Chris Knierim (USA)

The pairs short skating program concludes on Feb. 15 with the free skating event.

Men’s Curling Day 1: U.S. men off to strong start with win over Korea

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 13, 2018, 10:57 PM EST
The U.S. men’s curling team wanted to make a statement in their PyeongChang opener, and in their all white uniforms they did.

The men, led by Skip John Shuster, scored three points in two different ends on the way to an 11-7 win over Korea.

NBCOlympics.com: Meet the U.S. men’s curling team

The U.S. scored two in the opening end after Korea’s final throw went through the house, a good start that set the table for the rest of the contest.

The Koreans answered with two of their own in the second, but Shuster was able to one-up them in the third, capitalizing on another Korean mistake for a takeout and three points to go up 5-2 early.

Korea scored three of their own in the seventh to make it interesting, but again the U.S. had the answer. Korea’s final throw landed directly on the button, but Shuster had the perfect hammer throw to not only knock it through but put two more on the board for the U.S.

After finishing 9th and 10th in the past two Olympics, a good start in Korea could provide some confidence for the Americans.

