Shaun White celebrates more than gold after mulling retirement

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Shaun White started the day wearing a white cone cap with light blue stars.

When White texted friend Toby Miller early Wednesday morning, the 18-year-old birthday boy knew he had to wake up. White was the third member of Team Shaun White to message Miller.

NBCOlympics.com: Shaun White wins USA’s 100th all-time Winter Olympic gold medal

“Every morning Shaun, [PR manager] Shelby [Meade], [coach] J.J, Thomas, they all send me a text like, hey, come to breakfast,” said Miller, a promising snowboarder who also films White. “I didn’t sleep very well last night because, you know, I was thinking so much about how Shaun’s going to do here. I was super tired. I was like, I’m good. I’m chilling. I’m not that hungry. Finally they said, oh come up, it’s good for Shaun. They convinced me.”

Miller thought his birthday would be an afterthought. He didn’t expect them all to be wearing cone hats. Or the yellow cake with black frosting (his favorite).

After all, this was White’s day.

Read the rest of the story and re-live White’s gold medal run here