Slovenia erases two-goal deficit, defeats United States in OT

Jan Mursak tied the game late in third period and tallied the game winner in overtime as Slovenia took down the United States in the opening game of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.
Slovenia knotted the game at two with 1:37 remaining in the third period. With their goalie pulled, Mursak was able to put home a rebound to force overtime. Blaz Gregorc and Miha Verlic assisted on the play.
Ryan Zapolski made 22 saves as the United States failed to protect a two-goal lead in the final period.
Forward Garret Roe made a nifty pass from behind the net to set up O’Neil at 14:44 of the opening period to give USA a 1-0 lead. Ryan Donato also assisted on the play.
Greenway buried a loose puck from in tight at 12:57 of the middle frame as the U.S. took a two-goal lead. Bobby Sanguinetti’s sharp-angled shot created the rebound opportunity for Greenway. O’Neil also assisted on the play.
U.S. defenseman Noah Welch aided Zapolski in the first period with a sliding save of his own.
Slovenian net minder Gasper Kroselj made 34 saves.
USA will face Slovakia next, at 10:10 p.m. ET on Feb. 15th.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Ayumu Hirano already has an Olympic silver medal back home in Japan. The budding snowboarding superstar didn’t plan on leaving Phoenix Snow Park with another one.
Yet it happened anyway because Shaun White happened, as he tends to do with the world watching.
White’s scintillating final run in the men’s halfpipe final vaulted him past Hirano atop the podium for his third Olympic gold, relegating Hirano to silver for the second time in four years. No offense, but Hirano wonders if maybe the positions should have been reversed.
Asked if he felt he deserved gold instead of White, whose score of 97.75 was just clear of Hirano’s 95.25, the soft-spoken 19-year-old’s answer was polite but firm.
In case you missed it last night, Shaun White won his third Olympic gold medal. The American saved his best for the final run, landing back-to-back 1440s that secured the gold medal in spectacular fashion.
And if that wasn’t enough, White’s gold medal was America’s 100th gold medal in Winter Olympics history.
One of the very first athletes to congratulate White on Twitter was Michael Phelps.
The 28-time Olympic medalist and White share a special connection as they’ve supported each other in both tribulations and triumphs. White even acknowledged that he wanted to emulate Phelps’ own comeback from swimming.
But Phelps wasn’t the only one to send his regards to the now-three time Olympic gold medalist. Scroll down to see some more congratulatory tweets.