Sports world reacts to Shaun White’s Olympic gold

In case you missed it last night, Shaun White won his third Olympic gold medal. The American saved his best for the final run, landing back-to-back 1440s that secured the gold medal in spectacular fashion.

And if that wasn’t enough, White’s gold medal was America’s 100th gold medal in Winter Olympics history.

One of the very first athletes to congratulate White on Twitter was Michael Phelps.

Let’s go @shaunwhite !!! Way to go man!! Nothing like a good comeback right?? Redemption always feels great!! #usa #OlympicGames2018 — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) February 14, 2018

The 28-time Olympic medalist and White share a special connection as they’ve supported each other in both tribulations and triumphs. White even acknowledged that he wanted to emulate Phelps’ own comeback from swimming.

But Phelps wasn’t the only one to send his regards to the now-three time Olympic gold medalist. Scroll down to see some more congratulatory tweets.

That pure emotion from @shaunwhite. That’s what it’s all about. So awesome. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 14, 2018

SPOLIER ALERT: congrats to @shaunwhite on a most legendary performance.

I know how much it meant to you and how hard you worked for that last run.

We are all incredibly proud. 🥇🥇🥇 — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 14, 2018

Selfie of a lifetime! 🇺🇸🥇 pic.twitter.com/ACsRl4ZYmf — Lauren Gibbs (@lagibbs84) February 14, 2018