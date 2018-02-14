The unified Korean hockey team and life inside North Korea; Mary Carillo

Mary Carillo, the longtime NBC Olympics broadcaster, joins Day 5’s episode of The Podium to discuss her illustrious career, why she feels for Olympians, and offers insight into the unified Korean hockey team.
The Podium team also went to the unified Korean team’s game and spoke with some fans about what this will mean for the region, plus NBC News’ correspondent Keir Simmons shares his experience being in North Korea.
The Podium will publish daily episodes, recapping the day’s events and biggest competitors from the 18 days competition in PyeongChang. Vox Media will produce the podcast on the ground in PyeongChang.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Shaun White started the day wearing a white cone cap with light blue stars.
When White texted friend Toby Miller early Wednesday morning, the 18-year-old birthday boy knew he had to wake up. White was the third member of Team Shaun White to message Miller.
“Every morning Shaun, [PR manager] Shelby [Meade], [coach] J.J, Thomas, they all send me a text like, hey, come to breakfast,” said Miller, a promising snowboarder who also films White. “I didn’t sleep very well last night because, you know, I was thinking so much about how Shaun’s going to do here. I was super tired. I was like, I’m good. I’m chilling. I’m not that hungry. Finally they said, oh come up, it’s good for Shaun. They convinced me.”
Miller thought his birthday would be an afterthought. He didn’t expect them all to be wearing cone hats. Or the yellow cake with black frosting (his favorite).
After all, this was White’s day.
Besides having an actual sister named Becca, U.S. curler Matt Hamilton has a lot of celebrity twins.
There’s Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, for one. Also notable is his likeness to Mario, of Super Mario Brothers fame. But his favorite twin? No doubt it’s Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Hamilton, who is a Wisconsinite himself, tweeted Rodgers asking for some Olympic support (throwing in a #GoPackGo), and the Packer talked back(-er), as the NFL player obliged.
Hamilton, 28, and his sister Becca, 27, had a disappointing performance in the inaugural mixed doubles event, but both are still fighting for some Olympic hardware in the men’s and women’s events, respectively. Both teams are currently in round-robin play with semifinals beginning on Feb. 22.