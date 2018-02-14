US, Canada meet in early Olympic showdown among world’s best

ANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Much more than bragging rights are on the line anytime the Americans and Canadians meet, and the Olympics offers the opportunity to showcase just how good the best in women’s hockey really are these days.
NBCOlympics.com: Canada women shooting for 5th gold
No medal will be on the line Thursday. Just the top spot in the best group in pool play along with the choice of jersey color and benches for the next time they play — ideally the gold medal game.
Only gold will do for the United States at the Pyeongchang Games with the Americans mired in a 20-year title drought. And this will be the first time the Americans have played their biggest rival in the Olympics since Canada stunned the United States by rallying from a 2-0 deficit to win gold at the 2014 Sochi Games with a 3-2 overtime victory.
Canada stands at the top of Group A, despite both teams being 2-0, thanks to having scored one more goal (nine) than the Americans (eight). Both teams have allowed one goal apiece — both to Finland. Canada beat Finland by 4-1 compared to the Americans’ 3-1 win to open preliminary play.
The Americans canceled practice Wednesday after beating the Russians 5-0 late Tuesday night. The Canadians practiced after their win over Finland.
U.S. coach Robb Stauber has tried to keep his players focused on only one opponent at a time, trying to ignore the inevitable game with Canada until a day away.
“We know we have the next game,” Stauber said. “We know that opponent very well.”
Read the rest of the story and watch hockey highlights here
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Mark Arcobello had a choice between shuttling to and from the minor leagues in North America and taking his talents to Europe.
Arcobello, who went to Europe a year for some stability before the NHL decided not to participate in the Olympics, said he is glad he took the path less traveled because it helped him make the U.S. national team.
“This opportunity kind of solidifies that I made the right decision,” said Arcobello, who spent time with the Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Arizona Coyotes and Toronto Maple Leafs organizations. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and if I’d still be going up and down between the minors and NHL right now, I’d be probably regretting it and wishing that I had left.”
Arcobello is one of the poster boys for this unpredictable, wide-open Olympic men’s hockey tournament that begins Wednesday with the U.S. against Slovenia and Russia playing Slovakia. Even though current NHL players aren’t taking part, 94 of the 300 Olympians have played at least one NHL game and every country has at least one former player.
Read the full story and watch video by clicking here
On Wednesday morning in PyeongChang (Tuesday night in the U.S.), Shaun White finally reclaimed his Olympic halfpipe title.
And with the win, he made quite a bit of history. A few of the highlights:
- 100th gold medal all-time for the United States at the Winter Olympics
- First snowboarder to win three gold medals
- First American man to win the same individual event at three different Winter Olympics
- First American athlete to win gold medals in Winter Olympics that were 12 years apart
- Third-all time in Winter Olympic gold medals among American athletes (speed skaters Bonnie Blair and Eric Heiden each have 5)
The journey started 12 years ago when White made his debut at the 2006 Torino Olympics as a 19-year-old with long, red hair. It continued four years later in Vancouver, where he won a second gold medal, and then four years after that in Sochi, where he had a disappointing fourth-place finish.
Now White is atop the podium as the Olympic halfpipe champion once again.
Click here to watch White’s runs, and to watch more snowboarding highlights