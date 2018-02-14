Winter Olympics late night: What to watch/stream

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

An absolutely jam-packed session awaits on Wednesday evening (or Thursday morning, depending how you look at it).

Snowboarding and alpine skiing will usher us into the early hours of the morning, as the quarterfinals and semifinals begin for the former. Should the winds let up and officials deem it safe, then the final of the two runs for the women’s giant slalom will conclude.

Elsewhere, biathletes will endure a difficult 20km race. To close things out, the Canadian men take to the rink as they challenge Norway in their hockey opener.

Scroll down below to find out what else is on tap.

Snowboard Cross

The snowboard cross competition continues. Pierre Vaultier of France should be the man standing on top of the podium when all is said and done, but this program does have a tendency for the dramatic.

Men’s quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals Stream Live Here 11:30p.m.. EST / 9:30p.m. PST

Alpine Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin is in action, weather permitting, as the second and final run of the women’s giant slalom concludes.

Stream Live Here 11:15p.m. EST / 8:15p.m. PST

Biathlon

A grueling 20km race awaits the men. Martin Fourcade performed exceptionally well in the 10km Pursuit, overcoming a near-30 second gap at the start to win gold. Now that his confidence is back, the Frenchman could very well be unbeatable.

Men’s 20km Individual Stream Live Here 6:20a.m. EST / 3:20a.m. PST

Cross-Country

Following a postponement because of fierce winds, athletes should feel a bit more refreshed with that extra day off. Norway’s Marit Bjorgen has already made history earlier in the Games by winning her 11th Olympic medal. She’s just one of three strong competitors from Norway looking to medal. Look out for Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla as well.

Women’s 10km Free Stream Live Here 1:30a.m. EST / 10:30p.m. PST

Curling

If curling is your thing, then you’re in luck: both men and women’s competitions continue this morning, eight games in total. The U.S. men started off strong in their opening round victory, and will look to continue their good start against Italy. Meanwhile, the women will be looking to bounce back after they were thumped by Japan.

Game to watch: Women’s Curling, Canada vs. Sweden. The Canadians swept the competition in last year – literally and figuratively – and remain heavy favorites to do so again. Sweden, the 2014 runners-up, will be Canada’s main competition this year.

Men’s Tournament

DEN vs. SUI Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

USA vs. ITA Stream Live Here 12:05 a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

NOR vs. CAN Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

GBR vs. JPN Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

Women’s Tournament

CAN vs. SWE Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

KOR vs. JPN Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

USA vs. SUI Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

CHN vs. GBR Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m PST

Luge

Minus David Gleirscher’s surprising gold medal in the men’s individual, the Germans have performed as expected in the luge.

Chris Mazdzer, though, is back in action. Can he win a second Olympic medal?

Team Relay Stream Live Here 7:30a.m. EST / 4:30a.m. PST

Hockey

We get our first look at the Canadian men’s national team as they take on Switzerland. The reigning gold medalists will be looking to get off to a quick start while hosts South Korea face a difficult opening round versus the Czech Republic.

CAN vs. SUI Stream Live Here 7:10a.m. EST / 4:10a.m. PST

KOR vs. CZE Stream Live Here 7:10a.m. EST / 4:10a.m. PST

Speed Skating

Jorritt Bergsma set a World Record in 2014 in this event. Considering how dominant the Dutch have been in PyeongChang, it would be a major surprise if he didn’t win gold again.

Men’s 10,000m Stream Live Here 6:00a.m. EST / 3:00a.m. PST

Freestyle Skiing

Stream Women’s Aerials Qualifying Live Here 6:00a.m. EST / 3:00a.m. PST