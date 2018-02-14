Winter Olympics: What to watch/stream

The U.S. women’s hockey team has waited four years for this moment as they take on Canada in the second game of group play. Minus that slight hiccup against Finland in the final six seconds of the first intermission earlier this week, the American women have looked very strong. So, too, have Canada. It’s clear that these two teams are neck-and-neck, and they leave a sizeable gap between themselves and third best.

Sure, it’s not the gold medal match – yet. But this game will set the tone for the rest of the tournament for these two teams Puck drop is at 10:10p.m. EST / 7:10p.m. PST.

Skeleton, alpine skiing, and figure skating all feature in NBC’s primetime coverage tonight. After several delays, athletes in the oft-delayed alpine skiing event will hope to finally take to the slopes.

Hockey

Both the USA and Canada have looked so strong entering tonight, sweeping past both Finland and Olympic Athletes from Russia. This isn’t the gold medal match, but do expect a much more physical game tonight as these rivals battle it out once again.

There’s more than just one hockey game on tonight, though, as Finland and Germany begin their campaigns in the men’s competition. Finland have reached the podium in the past three Olympic games and, though not fielding quite as strong a team as in years past, do have the quality to see off Germany fairly comfortably.

Women’s Tournament

USA vs. CAN Stream Live Here 10:10p.m. EST / 7:10p.m. PST

Men’s Tournament

FIN vs. GER Stream Live Here 10:10p.m. EST / 7:10p.m. PST

Figure Skating

The pairs figure skating program concludes with the free skating event. Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim currently sit in 14th position after the first round. Though they likely won’t medal, a dramatic four-way fight for gold. China, OAR, Canada, and Germany currently hold the top four spots.

Pairs Free Program Stream Live Here 8:30p.m. EST / 5:30p.m. PST

Alpine Skiing

Wind permitting, Mikaela Shiffrin will finally get back on her skis tonight as she looks to defend her Olympic gold medal in the women’s giant slalom. Tessa Worley and Viktoria Wesenberg, who are occupy the top two standings in the World Cup rankings, will be challenging the American for the top spot on the podium.

Bryce Bennett, meanwhile, will be leading the men’s contingent in the downhill event.

Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1 Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2 Stream Live Here 11:45p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Men’s Downhill Stream Live Here 9:30p.m. EST / 6:30p.m. PST

Snowboard Cross

After some incredible performances on the slopestyle and halfpipe, it’s time for the snowboarding competition to take several different directions in the cross. Similar to cross country skiing, snowboarders line up in heats to race down a course – with “x” amount of snowboarders advancing out of each heat.

Following the seeding qualification, the tournament continues into late night with the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals. Pierre Vaultier is the defending Olympic gold medalist. Team USA’s Alex Deibold finished third in 2014.

Men’s qualification Stream Live Here 9:00p.m.. EST / 6:00p.m. PST

Curling

A very tough match awaits the USA tonight as they challenge Great Britain. The Britons a serious medal contenders and, seeing as how Canada is the standard by which all other teams should be judged, should easily take care of the Americans. If Great Britain is capable of pushing Canada, then the Americans probably won’t amount much to a challenge.

CHN vs. OAR Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

GBR vs. USA Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

DEN vs. JPN Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

CAN vs. KOR Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

Skeleton

Team USA’s Matt Antoine is back, looking to at least equal his bronze medal performance in 2014. Since then, Latvia’s Tomass Dukurs has emerged as the man to beat. The Latvian just missed out on a medal in 2014, but he’s got 50 World Cup titles to his name and is coming into the tournament fourth in the World Cup rankings. Axel Jungk will be making a serious Olympic gold challenge.

South Korea has got a hopeful contending for a gold medal as well. Yun Sung-Bin has seven World Cup titles to his pedigree, and should do much better than his 16th finish in Sochi.

Men’s Runs 1 and 2 Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST