Women’s Curling Night 2: USA upsets Team GB

Every single one of the four games Wednesday night had scores of 4-3, and each one stayed just as close through, with the U.S., Korea, Japan and Team OAR all coming away with Night 2 victories.
United States 7, Great Britain 4
Team USA’s team, led by Skip Nina Roth, took on medal favorites Great Britain, skipped by Eve Muirhead who was on the Britain team that won bronze in Sochi in 2014.
Britain was able to score the first point with a takeout by Muirhead on the hammer in the first end. After a blanked second, the U.S. responded in the third when Nina Roth’s hammer throw landed on a wide-open button to score two for the Americans and take their first lead of the tournament.
Muirhead’s team scored just one point over the final six ends.
The U.S. secures their first victory in PyeongChang after falling to Japan Tuesday night. They improve to 1-1 overall. Britain falls to 1-1 with eight games remaining.
USA 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 1 2 – 7
GBR 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 – 4
Finally.
Aliona Savchenko won her first gold medal – in her fifth Olympic appearance – with new partner Bruno Massot. Savchenko won two previous bronze medals in 2010 and 2014, and didn’t expect to continue competing after Sochi.
She found Bruno Massot, originally from France, and they teamed to represent Germany.
China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, who led the field after the short program on Tuesday, slipped to the silver medal position. The 2017 world champions missed training time leading into PyeongChang after Sui needed 12 stitches.
Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford from Canada – already gold medalists at these Games from the figure skating team event – took home the bronze. They won the world title in 2015 and 2016.
Aksel Lund Svindal became the first Norwegian skier to claim an Olympic gold medal in men’s downhill, Alpine skiing’s fastest discipline.
Fellow “Attacking Viking” Kjetil Jansrud finished second
, .12 seconds slower.
Svindal, 35, became the oldest Olympic Alpine skiing gold medalist, breaking the record held by Austria’s Mario Matt, who was 34 when he won the slalom title in Sochi.
Bryce Bennett was the top American, finishing 16th.
Many of the speed skiers competing in downhill will return to the snow Thursday in super-G. Norway enters the PyeongChang Games having won four consecutive Olympic super-G gold medals.
