‘Deep down’: Rivalry between Koreas, Japan transcends sports

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — As South Korea’s national soccer coach prepared to play Japan in a 1954 World Cup qualifier, President Syngman Rhee, who’d been liberated, with the rest of Korea, from Japan’s brutal colonial rule in 1945, had some advice should the Koreans lose: “Don’t think about coming back alive,” he supposedly told the coach. “Just throw yourself into the Genkai Sea.”
There are sports rivalries, and then there’s Korea vs. Japan — an often toxic mix of violent history and politics, with a (un)healthy dose of cultural chauvinism and envy mixed in.
The fierce grudges over historical persecution and a thousand perceived national and cultural slights cannot be untwined from the sports for many Koreans. These swirling emotions were front and center Wednesday as a combined team of North and South Koreans played regional power Japan in women’s hockey.
Both had yet to win a game these Olympics. Both desperately wanted that win to come against their rival. But Japan pulled it out in the end, defeating the joint Korean team 4-1.
Yun Sung-Bin is in position to make history. After the first two runs of the men’s skeleton, not only is he situated to win South Korea’s first medal in a sliding sport (skeleton, bobsled, or luge), he could win gold. Yun is in first place after the first day of completion in his home country, a whopping 0.74 seconds ahead of second place. Yun was simply dominant.
Yun, 23, set the pace with a blistering first run, putting up a track record mark of 50.28 seconds. It was a sensational run for the athlete with the Ironman helmet.
He was somehow better in his second run, clipping 0.21 seconds off his course record in front of a frenzied South Korean crowd. After the dominant performance on Day 1, Yun would need to falter badly over his final two runs to lose gold, and even more so to fall out of medal position.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — As the late, great Tom Petty said, the waiting is the hardest part.
Mikaela Shiffrin made it look — almost — easy.
Confronted with weather-related delays that pushed back the start of her 2018 Winter Games. the American ski star captured the keen mental edge it takes to ski on the edge, but not beyond, to win Olympic gold in the women’s giant slalom.
In Sochi, an 18-year-old Shiffrin won gold in slalom but finished fifth in GS. She vowed to become No. 1 in GS, too.
Turning 23 next month, she is now a two-time Olympic champion, winner of a first medal for the United States in women’s giant slalom since Julia Mancuso’s Torino 2006 gold. Shiffrin is also just the sixth woman in Olympic history to win gold in both the slalom and giant slalom, joining the likes of Andrea Mead-Lawrence of the United States and Croatia’s Janica Kostelić.
More incredible, perhaps: Shiffrin is just getting started here in PyeongChang. She skis the slalom on Friday.
