Germany repeat as luge relay champions, Team USA finishes 4th

Gold: Germany (Natalie Geisenberger, Johannes Ludwig, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt)

Silver: Canada (Alex Gough, Sam Edney, and Tristan Walker and Justin Snith)

Bronze: Austria (Madelein Egle, David Gleirscher, and Peter Penz and Georg Fischler)

The German team won gold in the luge again. Ho hum. Natalie Geisenberger, Johannes Ludwig, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt defended the country’s gold from 2014 with another dominant victory in the luge team relay. If it wasn’t for Felix Loch’s disastrous final run in men’s singles luge, Germany would have swept gold medals across the luge. Instead, the relay win gave the Germans their sixth medal — and third gold — of the games, winning over a third of the luge hardware given out in PyeongChang.

Germany’s time of 2:2T.KT gave them the win by TKT seconds. The Canadian team of Alex Gough, Sam Edney, and Tristan Walker and Justin Snith won silver and the team of Madelein Egle, David Gleirscher, and Peter Penz and Georg Fischler from Austria finished in the bronze medal position.

The U.S. team of Summer Britcher, Chris Mazdzer, and Matthew Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman just missed out on a medal, finishing fourth, only 0.103 out of third.

Each relay team is made up of one women’s sled, a men’s sled, and a doubles sled. The race is run as one continuous race, same as a relay in swimming or track. The women’s sled runs first — as soon as she crosses the finish line she must hit an overhead touchpad. That touchpad opens the gates for the men’s sled. He goes down, and once he hits the touchpad, the doubles team can proceed. Once they finish, the team’s race is over.

