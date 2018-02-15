Gus Kenworthy breaks thumb, will still compete in slopestyle

Nathan Chen already won a bronze medal at these PyeongChang Olympics as part of Team USA’s efforts, but his individual medal hunt begins Thursday.

Chen wasn’t satisfied with the short program he contributed, so he immediately went downstairs to the practice rink to get in some more work on his jumps. It was his idea, and therapeutic, he said in his press conference in PyeongChang:

“I didn’t even realize I could do that. I looked at the schedule and I was like, ‘Wait, I have practice right now.’ I actually wasn’t sure how much time I had left, but I saw that [training partner] Adam [Rippon] was on the ice. I knew that he was in my group, so I just figured I would just skate until I was told to get off the ice. I got a good 20 minutes in. It was nice to be able to just redo the things that I didn’t do so well in the short program, just to sort of settle my mind and just try to get a bit of extra work in.”

He also spent time between the team event and the start of the men’s event training off-site, which he said was additionally beneficial.

