Matthias Mayer takes men’s super-G gold

Austria’s Matthias Mayer won the super-G gold medal, ending Norway’s streak of four consecutive Olympic gold medals in the event.
Switzerland’s Beat Feuz claimed the silver medal, followed by Norway’s Kjetil Jansrud.
It was the first Olympic gold medal for Austria in the event since Hermann Maier in 1988.
Gold: Michaela Moioli (ITA)
Silver: Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau (FRA)
Bronze: Eva Samkova (CZE)
Lindsey Jacobellis is still searching for that elusive gold medal after finishing fourth in the women’s boardercross final.
Jacobellis set the pace early, and led the pack for the past two thirds of the race, but Moioli made her move to get into first place and powered past the remaining competitors.
On the final jump it was clear that the Italian would win, leaving Jacobellis to try to find some way to maneuver past France’s Mabileau and Czech Republic’s Eva Samkova, but the American’s speed faltered in the end and finished just half a snowboard length behind third.
Gus Kenworthy, the 2014 Olympic silver medalist in freeski slopestyle, tweeted that he broke his thumb while practicing on the course in PyeongChang. The injury will not stop him from competing this week though.
Fans will also be delighted to know that the injury clearly hasn’t affected Kenworthy’s sense of humor.
While painful, broken thumbs aren’t something that normally take skiers out of major competitions, but they can require some modifications. Canadian halfpipe skier Cassie Sharpe recently broke her thumb while competing in an X Games final and had to tape her pole to her hand for the rest of the contest. She won the bronze medal with one of those runs that came after the broken thumb.