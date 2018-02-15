Mikaela Shiffrin not in medal position after first slalom run

Mikaela Shiffrin is looking to become the first Alpine skier, male or female, to successfully defend an Olympic slalom title. But she’ll have work to do.
Gus Kenworthy breaks thumb, will still compete in slopestyle
Gus Kenworthy, the 2014 Olympic silver medalist in freeski slopestyle, tweeted that he broke his thumb while practicing on the course in PyeongChang. The injury will not stop him from competing this week though.
Fans will also be delighted to know that the injury clearly hasn’t affected Kenworthy’s sense of humor.
While painful, broken thumbs aren’t something that normally take skiers out of major competitions, but they can require some modifications. Canadian halfpipe skier Cassie Sharpe recently broke her thumb while competing in an X Games final and had to tape her pole to her hand for the rest of the contest. She won the bronze medal with one of those runs that came after the broken thumb.
Nathan Chen’s team event stumble could be ‘a blessing’
Nathan Chen already won a bronze medal at these PyeongChang Olympics as part of Team USA’s efforts, but his individual medal hunt begins Thursday.
Chen wasn’t satisfied with the short program he contributed, so he immediately went downstairs to the practice rink to get in some more work on his jumps. It was his idea, and therapeutic, he said in his press conference in PyeongChang:
“I didn’t even realize I could do that. I looked at the schedule and I was like, ‘Wait, I have practice right now.’ I actually wasn’t sure how much time I had left, but I saw that [training partner] Adam [Rippon] was on the ice. I knew that he was in my group, so I just figured I would just skate until I was told to get off the ice. I got a good 20 minutes in. It was nice to be able to just redo the things that I didn’t do so well in the short program, just to sort of settle my mind and just try to get a bit of extra work in.”
He also spent time between the team event and the start of the men’s event training off-site, which he said was additionally beneficial.