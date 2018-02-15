Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold in giant slalom

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin took home the gold in the women’s giant slalom in thanks to a magnificent second run.

The American finished her first run in third place, and was left having to wait as her competitors kept pushing the time to beat.

Manuela Moelgg, who finished the first run at the top, struggled in her second run following second. The Italian made several crucial errors which would land her in eighth.

Shiffrin is far from finished in PyeongChang. The 22-year-old is expected to return to the snow on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET to defend her Olympic slalom title.

Final Results

Gold: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA), 2:20.02

Silver: Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR), 2:20.41

Bronze: Federica Brignone (ITA), 2:20.48

Click here to continue reading, watch highlights, and view live streams