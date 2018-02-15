Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold in giant slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin took home the gold in the women’s giant slalom in thanks to a magnificent second run.
The American finished her first run in third place, and was left having to wait as her competitors kept pushing the time to beat.
Manuela Moelgg, who finished the first run at the top, struggled in her second run following second. The Italian made several crucial errors which would land her in eighth.
Shiffrin is far from finished in PyeongChang. The 22-year-old is expected to return to the snow on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET to defend her Olympic slalom title.
Final Results
Gold: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA), 2:20.02
Silver: Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR), 2:20.41
Bronze: Federica Brignone (ITA), 2:20.48
The matchup lived up to the hype as the two North-American powerhouses met in the preliminary round of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.
Meghan Agosta and Sarah Nurse each scored as Canada defeated the United States, 2-1, and secured the top spot with the victory.
VIDEO: Watch Agosta’s goal | Nurse’s goal
Geneviève Lacasse made 43 saves for Canada and stopped Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson on a penalty shot at 14:08 of the second period.
Kendall Coyne scored the lone American goal and Maddie Rooney stopped 21 shots.
Natalie Spooner, playing in her 100th game for Team Canada, made a no-look backhand pass to set up Agosta at 7:18 of the first period to give the Canadians a 1-0 advantage.
Nurse doubled Canada’s lead with a wicked wrister at 14:56 of the middle frame. Forward Laura Stacey appeared to enter the offensive zone before the puck crossed the blue line, but USA head coach Robb Stauber elected not to challenge.
Coyne made it 2-1 just 23 seconds into the third period. She darted into the offensive zone and fired a wrist between the legs of Lacasse.
Canada had two goals waived off due to a kicking motion in the final frame, and a crease violation in the opening period.
Both teams will advance to the semifinals.
Finally.
Aliona Savchenko won her first gold medal – in her fifth Olympic appearance – with new partner Bruno Massot. Savchenko won two previous bronze medals in 2010 and 2014, and didn’t expect to continue competing after Sochi.
She found Bruno Massot, originally from France, and they teamed to represent Germany.
China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, who led the field after the short program on Tuesday, slipped to the silver medal position. The 2017 world champions missed training time leading into PyeongChang after Sui needed 12 stitches.
Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford from Canada – already gold medalists at these Games from the figure skating team event – took home the bronze. They won the world title in 2015 and 2016.
