Moioili wins gold in women’s snowboard cross, Jacobellis fourth

Gold: Michaela Moioli (ITA)

Silver: Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau (FRA)

Bronze: Eva Samkova (CZE)

Lindsey Jacobellis is still searching for that elusive gold medal after finishing fourth in the women’s boardercross final.

Jacobellis set the pace early, and led the pack for the past two thirds of the race, but Moioli made her move to get into first place and powered past the remaining competitors.

On the final jump it was clear that the Italian would win, leaving Jacobellis to try to find some way to maneuver past France’s Mabileau and Czech Republic’s Eva Samkova, but the American’s speed faltered in the end and finished just half a snowboard length behind third.