Nathan Chen’s a HUGE NBA fan (especially Westbrook and LeBron)

Nathan Chen is back in action tonight, as the men’s figure skating short program features on NBC’s prime time coverage. The American, who stumbled in his team skate routine in his first appearance, is keen to turn his fortunes around. The day after his fall, Chen took to the practice rink again to practice his routine.

Chen isn’t the only one looking for redemption. The U.S. men held a 2-0 lead over Slovenia in their hockey opener, only to fall in over time. After dominating for the first 40 minutes, the Americans were bullied around by a team they should have handily beaten. They next play against another surprise winner in Slovakia, who upset OAR the same day.

Mikaela Shiffrin also returns to action tonight in the women’s slalom, the day after winning gold in the giant slalom.

Figure Skating

Big names highlight the men’s short program: Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon, and Vincent Zhou will all be representing Team USA in a stacked field. We’ll get our first look at Zhou tonight, the youngest member representing Team USA.

For a full in-depth preview of the men’s short program, click here

Men’s Short Program Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Alpine Skiing

This could be a big Olympic Games for Shiffrin. The American was spectacular in the giant slalom yesterday, and won gold in this event in Sochi. Look out for her to be one of the few multiple winning gold medalists this year.

Women’s Slalom Run 1 Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Women’s Slalom Run 2 Stream Live Here 11:15p.m. EST / 8:15p.m. PST

Men’s Super-G Stream Live Here 9:00p.m. EST / 6:00p.m. PST

Snowboard

After watching the men compete, it’s tine for Lindsey Jacobellis to begin her quest for Olympic glory. The four-time Olympian has won the most boardercross medals; however, none of them gold. If she is to erase all of her misfortune and heartache from Olympics past, then she’ll have to beat reigning champion Eva Samkova.

Full preview of women’s boardercross here

Women’s Boardercross Qualifying Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Women’s BoardercrossCross Heats Stream Live Here 10:15p.m. EST / 7:15p.m. PST

Skeleton

Yun Sung-Bin has taken the skeleton field by storm in his first two tuns, putting himself in great shape to become South Korea’s first-ever medalist (and probably gold medalist) in a sliding sport. Though Team USA’s Matt Antoine and John Daly are essentially eliminated from medal contention, plenty of intrigue surrounds the track as Yun will make his final two runs.

Men’s Runs 3-4 Stream Live Here 7:30p.m. EST / 4:30p.m. PST

Curling

The U.S. men’s curling woes continued on Wednesday evening, falling to Italy. Things don’t get any easier for them as they take on medal contenders Sweden.

NOR vs. KOR Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

ITA vs. DEN Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

USA vs. SWE Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST