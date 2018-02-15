TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
AP Images

Olympic Hockey Day 7 Preview

By Scott CharlesFeb 15, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Throughout the entire 2018 Winter Games, NBC Olympics staff will preview the upcoming slate of hockey games and recap the prior day’s action.

Men’s Tournament
United States vs Slovakia, 10:10 p.m. ET, CNBC | LIVE STREAM

After a devastating defeat against Slovenia in their opening game, Team USA will look to rebound vs. Slovakia. The Americans played with pace for the first two periods but were unable to put together a complete 60-minute effort, surrendering a two-goal lead in the final minutes. However, there was some good news from the first match. Ryan Zapolski played well between the pipes, and the collegiate players did not look outmatched against professionals from overseas.

OAR vs. Slovenia, 2:40 a.m. ET | LIVE STREAM

With former NHL stars Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk leading the way, many assumed OAR would coast to the medal round. But the first day of the men’s tournament taught us that the field is wide open. OAR will need a better effort up-and-down the line in order to avoid an appalling 0-2 start. Look for head coach Alexei Chistyakov to consider changing goalies with two flourishing future stars as options.

Finland vs. Norway, 7:10 a.m. ET, USA Network | LIVE STREAM

Eeli Tolvanaen shined for Finland in their opening match against Germany, registering four points in his Olympic debut. Featuring two 2017 NHL-draft picks, Finland has a solid combination of experienced veterans and first time Olympians.

Sweden vs. Germany, 7:10 a.m. ET | LIVE STREAM

Brooks Macek led the way offensively for Germany in its first game against Finland, but the team will need more from the rest of the lineup. Veteran Christian Ehrhoff struggled to keep up with the quick pace of play and will need to improve if his team plans to advance to the deeper stages of the tournament.

Full recaps and highlights available here 

Hanyu set for figure skating return … and some history?

Getty Images
By Rachel LutzFeb 15, 2018, 3:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

Yuzuru Hanyu is the first man to enter an Olympics as the reigning gold medalist and reigning world champion since Dick Button did so in 1952.

It’s yet another impressive feat from Hanyu, who topped the field in 2014 to become the youngest Olympic gold medalist since Button.

Hanyu was also Japan’s first-ever men’s Olympic gold medalist. He has two world championship titles and was the first man to win four consecutive Grand Prix Final titles.

This Olympic season has been the most challenging for Hanyu yet. He opened his season at the Autumn Classic, where he earned silver behind his training mate and rival, Spain’s Javier Fernandez. At his first Grand Prix assignment in Russia, Hanyu finished second behind American rival Nathan Chen. Hanyu was set to compete on home ice at the Grand Prix in Japan but injured himself in warm-up, and doctors advised him to withdraw. He subsequently missed the Grand Prix Final and Japan’s national championships.

Read the full story and watch video by clicking here

USA women’s cross-country ready to rise from rock bottom

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 15, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Kikkan Randall remembers rock bottom.

It came in the 4x5km relay at the 2005 World Nordic Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, detailed in “World Class: The Making of the U.S. Women’s Cross-Country Ski Team.”

The U.S. was in last place of 15 nations after the first leg, nearly three minutes behind the leaders. The team’s second leg, skiing with a reported respiratory infection, wasn’t much faster.

Randall never got the tag to ski her anchor leg.

“We were pulled out of the race because we were about to be lapped,” Randall said last year.

The U.S. women’s cross-country team, after a decade-long climb from an international afterthought, will ski for its first Olympic medal Saturday in the 4x5km relay. If they don’t get it there, another chance in the two-woman team sprint comes four days later.

Americans had outside medal hopes in the first three individual events here this week – the 15km skiathlon, the classic sprint and the 10km freestyle – and recorded decent finishes.

Jessie Diggins had two fifths and a sixth, missing a medal in Thursday’s 10km freestyle by 3.3 seconds.

She split three seconds faster than joint bronze medalist Marit Bjorgen at 9.3 kilometers, but Diggins “completely locked up” on a climb in the last half-mile.

Click here to read the rest of the story and catch up on the rest of cross-country around PyeongChang