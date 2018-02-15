TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Shiffrin, with ‘nothing to lose,’ wins Olympic giant slalom gold

By OlympicTalkFeb 15, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — As the late, great Tom Petty said, the waiting is the hardest part.

Mikaela Shiffrin made it look — almost — easy.

Confronted with weather-related delays that pushed back the start of her 2018 Winter Games. the American ski star captured the keen mental edge it takes to ski on the edge, but not beyond, to win Olympic gold in the women’s giant slalom.

Watch: Mikaela Shiffrin wins giant slalom gold

In Sochi, an 18-year-old Shiffrin won gold in slalom but finished fifth in GS. She vowed to become No. 1 in GS, too.

Turning 23 next month, she is now a two-time Olympic champion, winner of a first medal for the United States in women’s giant slalom since Julia Mancuso’s Torino 2006 gold. Shiffrin is also just the sixth woman in Olympic history to win gold in both the slalom and giant slalom, joining the likes of Andrea Mead-Lawrence of the United States and Croatia’s Janica Kostelić.

More incredible, perhaps: Shiffrin is just getting started here in PyeongChang. She skis the slalom on Friday.

Germany repeat as luge relay champions, Team USA finishes 4th

By OlympicTalkFeb 15, 2018, 8:31 AM EST
Gold: Germany (Natalie Geisenberger, Johannes Ludwig, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt)
Silver: Canada (Alex Gough, Sam Edney, and Tristan Walker and Justin Snith)
Bronze: Austria (Madelein Egle, David Gleirscher, and Peter Penz and Georg Fischler)

The German team won gold in the luge again. Ho hum. Natalie Geisenberger, Johannes Ludwig, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt defended the country’s gold from 2014 with another dominant victory in the luge team relay. If it wasn’t for Felix Loch’s disastrous final run in men’s singles luge, Germany would have swept gold medals across the luge. Instead, the relay win gave the Germans their sixth medal — and third gold — of the games, winning over a third of the luge hardware given out in PyeongChang.

Germany’s time of 2:2T.KT gave them the win by TKT seconds. The Canadian team of Alex Gough, Sam Edney, and Tristan Walker and Justin Snith won silver and the team of Madelein Egle, David Gleirscher, and Peter Penz and Georg Fischler from Austria finished in the bronze medal position.

The U.S. team of Summer Britcher, Chris Mazdzer, and Matthew Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman just missed out on a medal, finishing fourth, only 0.103 out of third.

Each relay team is made up of one women’s sled, a men’s sled, and a doubles sled. The race is run as one continuous race, same as a relay in swimming or track. The women’s sled runs first — as soon as she crosses the finish line she must hit an overhead touchpad. That touchpad opens the gates for the men’s sled. He goes down, and once he hits the touchpad, the doubles team can proceed. Once they finish, the team’s race is over.

Knierims dedicate free skate to Florida school shooting victims

By Kyle FitzgeraldFeb 15, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
U.S. pairs figure skaters Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim took the ice on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 15 in South Korea), but they had something else on their minds.

After their free skate, the husband and wife shared that they were skating in memory of the 17 people killed in a school shooting on Feb. 14 when a man opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The Knierims followed up a disappointing short program with a free skate that couldn’t bump them into medal contention, but for Scimeca Knierim, their skate was bigger than just a score.

“We wanted to skate for the 17 children that died in the Florida shooting, and today was much more than about us,” Scimeca Knierim said. “We wanted a tribute to the U.S. for their loss. Unfortunately, we had a lot of mistakes, but I think our motivation was to skate for those was were lost.”

As the only pairs figure skating couple representing the U.S. this year, the Knierims earned 185.82 points overall, putting them in 15th. Scimeca Knierim mentioned fighting a stomach bug the evening before and the morning of her free skate but didn’t attribute anything specific to their final results. She noted that the bug was unrelated to her previous stomach and abdominal issues.

