Winter Olympics late night: What to watch/stream

It’s not often that cross-country skiing is featured as must-watch TV. The sport looks absolutely grueling as athletes have to use every single muscle of their body for at least 1 mile (a spring), and up to 30 miles. Today, though, we’re shifting our attentions towards the 15km race (9.3 miles), and the man racing it: Pita Taufatofua.

Yes, the shirtless Tongan may be getting the headlines because of his Olympic entrances but it shouldn’t undermine his ability as an athlete and the sacrifices he’s made to get there. To read more about Taufatofua’s story, click here.

Elsewhere around PyeongChang, Team OAR looks to find their groove on the rink and Ashley Caldwell and Kiley McKinnon look to medal in women’s aerials.

Cross-Country

The most notable name in the men’s 15km field doesn’t stand a chance at medaling. That man is Pita Taufatofua, the world-famous shirtless Tongan who graced the Olympic stage not once, but twice. Having sacrificed everything to qualify for the Olympics, Taufatua became a trailblazer for his native Tonga. Whether he finishes 30th, 50th, or worse, his vision for Tonga’s future serves as almost a beautiful backdrop for this course as the PyeongChang mountainside.

Men’s 15km Stream Live Here 1:00a.m. EST / 10:00p.m. PST

Hockey

The Olympic Athletes from Russia entered the Olympics with a lot of hype: they were a shoo-in for gold. Their first game against Slovakia showed that they’re far from unbeatable; actually, relatively beatable. So, what’s next for this team? They take on the team that beat the U.S. Maybe the other night’s result was a wake-up for this squad or, maybe, they just didn’t fit as well as people once thought.

OAR vs. SLO Stream Live Here 2:40a.m. EST / 11:40p.m. PST

Freestyle Skiing

Lydia Lasilla is the name to look out for in this competition, as she continues her quest to become the most decorated aerial skier in Olympic history. Ashley Caldwell and Kiley McKinnon are two other contenders to look out for, and could potentially steal the gold from their Australian counterpart.

Full women’s aerials preview here

Women’s Aerial Finals Stream Live Here 6:00a.m. EST / 3:00a.m. PST

Skeleton

Katie Uhlaender finished fourth in Sochi (and will receive bronze following Eleni Nikitina was stripped of hers for doping).

Women’s Runs 1 and 2 Stream Live Here 6:20a.m. EST / 3:20a.m. PST

Curling

A big game between Sweden and Great Britain highlight tonight’s curling action (or this morning’s). It hasn’t been as smooth as the Britons would liked to have hoped, losing a tough battle against Canada and then barely edging out Japan. Sweden have looked impressive in both of their games so far.

Women’s Tournament

DEN vs. CAN Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

SWE vs. OAR Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

KOR vs. SUI Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

Men’s Tournament

JPN vs. SUI Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

DEN vs. USA Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

SWE vs. GBR Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:03a.m. PST

CAN vs. KOR Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST