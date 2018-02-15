TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Winter Olympics late night: What to watch/stream

By OlympicTalkFeb 15, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
It’s not often that cross-country skiing is featured as must-watch TV. The sport looks absolutely grueling as athletes have to use every single muscle of their body for at least 1 mile (a spring), and up to 30 miles. Today, though, we’re shifting our attentions towards the 15km race (9.3 miles), and the man racing it: Pita Taufatofua.

Yes, the shirtless Tongan may be getting the headlines because of his Olympic entrances but it shouldn’t undermine his ability as an athlete and the sacrifices he’s made to get there. To read more about Taufatofua’s story, click here. 

Elsewhere around PyeongChang, Team OAR looks to find their groove on the rink and Ashley Caldwell and Kiley McKinnon look to medal in women’s aerials.

Cross-Country

The most notable name in the men’s 15km field doesn’t stand a chance at medaling. That man is Pita Taufatofua, the world-famous shirtless Tongan who graced the Olympic stage not once, but twice. Having sacrificed everything to qualify for the Olympics, Taufatua became a trailblazer for his native Tonga. Whether he finishes 30th, 50th, or worse, his vision for Tonga’s future serves as almost a beautiful backdrop for this course as the PyeongChang mountainside.

Men’s 15km Stream Live Here 1:00a.m. EST / 10:00p.m. PST

Hockey

The Olympic Athletes from Russia entered the Olympics with a lot of hype: they were a shoo-in for gold. Their first game against Slovakia showed that they’re far from unbeatable; actually, relatively beatable. So, what’s next for this team? They take on the team that beat the U.S. Maybe the other night’s result was a wake-up for this squad or, maybe, they just didn’t fit as well as people once thought.

OAR vs. SLO Stream Live Here 2:40a.m. EST / 11:40p.m. PST

Freestyle Skiing

Lydia Lasilla is the name to look out for in this competition, as she continues her quest to become the most decorated aerial skier in Olympic history. Ashley Caldwell and Kiley McKinnon are two other contenders to look out for, and could potentially steal the gold from their Australian counterpart.

Full women’s aerials preview here

Women’s Aerial Finals Stream Live Here 6:00a.m. EST / 3:00a.m. PST

Skeleton

Katie Uhlaender finished fourth in Sochi (and will receive bronze following Eleni Nikitina was stripped of hers for doping).

Women’s Runs 1 and 2 Stream Live Here 6:20a.m. EST / 3:20a.m. PST

Curling

A big game between Sweden and Great Britain highlight tonight’s curling action (or this morning’s). It hasn’t been as smooth as the Britons would liked to have hoped, losing a tough battle against Canada and then barely edging out Japan. Sweden have looked impressive in both of their games so far.

Women’s Tournament

DEN vs. CAN Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

SWE vs. OAR Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

KOR vs. SUI Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

Men’s Tournament

JPN vs. SUI Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

DEN vs. USA Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

SWE vs. GBR Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:03a.m. PST

CAN vs. KOR Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

Russian defenseman at Olympics despite domestic abuse conviction

Associated PressFeb 15, 2018, 5:50 PM EST
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Slava Voynov is at the Olympics despite his conviction for domestic abuse. In a way, he is at the Olympics because of it.

The defenseman remains indefinitely suspended from the National Hockey League over a 2014 incident that got him sentenced to 90 days in jail on a misdemeanor charge of corporal injury to a spouse.

Were he still in the league, he’d have to watch on TV as the Olympics hosts its first tournament without NHL players since 1994. Since he is no longer an NHL player, he is eligible and his experience as a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Los Angeles Kings makes him crucial to the roster of “Olympic Athletes from Russia.”

“I know that he’s a good player and obviously he deserves to be here,” teammate Mikhail Grigorenko said after practice Tuesday. “He’s one of our leaders on defense, so I’m not surprised he’s here. The around-hockey stuff, there’s people that decide that.”

Voynov’s conviction for assaulting his wife, Marta Varlamova, after a Halloween party didn’t stop him getting an invite to the PyeongChang Games from the International Olympic Committee, which set strict criteria to bar Russians linked to a state-backed doping program. However, it didn’t rule out those with criminal convictions for other matters.

“We have been reassured by the Russian National Olympic Committee (suspended) that ‘no court or other official decision has been ever rendered which would prevent Mr. Voynov from competing in international competitions and enjoying his athlete’s rights on an equal footing with other athletes,'” the IOC said in a statement to The Associated Press. “They have stressed that, ‘The court decision taken in the United States of America with regard to Mr. Voynov has been completely executed.'”

Authorities in Los Angeles said Voynov choked and hit his wife and pushed her into a TV in their Redondo Beach bedroom after an argument that began at a party attended by other Kings players. His wife required eight stitches to close up a cut over her eye. Voynov pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge, avoiding trial on a felony count.

The NHL did not allow Voynov to play for Russia at the World Cup of Hockey in September 2016 because he was suspended. It was unclear whether Voynov would have been legally able to enter Canada based on the terms of his conviction in the United States.

The International Ice Hockey Federation said it doesn’t have the power to exclude Voynov from international competitions.

“The IIHF does not have rules similar to the NHL that would provide it or the president the power to render Voynov ineligible for non-hockey related violations that did not occur in IIHF competitions,” spokesman Adam Steiss told the AP. “We would have respected the NHL’s suspension if he was currently playing in the NHL.”

Since leaving the United States, Voynov has played in the Kontinental Hockey League for SKA St. Petersburg, which receives substantial funding from Russian state gas company Gazprom. He rarely speaks in public and did not speak with media in South Korea this week despite repeated requests to team officials.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia opened the tournament Wednesday against Slovakia, with Voynov expected to play a key role at his second Olympics, and his teammates have expressed support for him.

Former Vancouver Canucks forward Sergei Shirokov said at practice: “Slava Voynov is a good defenseman, really good player, and it’s good.”

U.S. men’s hockey upbeat after loss to Slovenia

Associated PressFeb 15, 2018, 4:10 PM EST
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — There were smiles, laughs and enthusiastic goal celebrations. It seems the Americans have found their missing energy.

At practice, anyway.

A day after blowing a two-goal, third-period lead and losing to Slovenia in overtime to open Olympic play, the United States was back at practice feeling upbeat and confident. The Americans will face Slovakia on Friday.

“We’re excited,” alternate captain Noah Welch said. “For 40 minutes, we proved that we’re a pretty dangerous team. Had a great video session today. Coaches did a good job of pointing out what we need to be better at, and then the team came out and had probably our best, most upbeat, quick-paced practice that we’ve had since we’ve been here.”

Click here to read the full story and watch video