PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Winter Olympics: What to watch/stream

By OlympicTalkFeb 15, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
Nathan Chen is back in action tonight, as the men’s figure skating short program features on NBC’s prime time coverage. The American, who stumbled in his team skate routine in his first appearance, is keen to turn his fortunes around. The day after his fall, Chen took to the practice rink again to practice his routine. 

Chen isn’t the only one looking for redemption. The U.S. men held a 2-0 lead over Slovenia in their hockey opener, only to fall in over time. After dominating for the first 40 minutes, the Americans were bullied around by a team they should have handily beaten. They next play against another surprise winner in Slovakia, who upset OAR the same day.

Mikaela Shiffrin also returns to action tonight in the women’s slalom, the day after winning gold in the giant slalom. 

Figure Skating

Big names highlight the men’s short program: Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon, and Vincent Zhou will all be representing Team USA in a stacked field. We’ll get our first look at Zhou tonight, the youngest member representing Team USA.

For a full in-depth preview of the men’s short program, click here

Men’s Short Program Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Alpine Skiing

This could be a big Olympic Games for Shiffrin. The American was spectacular in the giant slalom yesterday, and won gold in this event in Sochi. Look out for her to be one of the few multiple winning gold medalists this year.

Women’s Slalom Run 1 Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Women’s Slalom Run 2 Stream Live Here 11:15p.m. EST / 8:15p.m. PST

Men’s Super-G Stream Live Here 9:00p.m. EST / 6:00p.m. PST

Snowboard

After watching the men compete, it’s tine for Lindsey Jacobellis to begin her quest for Olympic glory. The four-time Olympian has won the most boardercross medals; however, none of them gold. If she is to erase all of her misfortune and heartache from Olympics past, then she’ll have to beat reigning champion Eva Samkova.

Full preview of women’s boardercross here

Women’s Boardercross Qualifying Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Women’s BoardercrossCross Heats Stream Live Here 10:15p.m. EST / 7:15p.m. PST

Skeleton

Yun Sung-Bin has taken the skeleton field by storm in his first two tuns, putting himself in great shape to become South Korea’s first-ever medalist (and probably gold medalist) in a sliding sport. Though Team USA’s Matt Antoine and John Daly are essentially eliminated from medal contention, plenty of intrigue surrounds the track as Yun will make his final two runs.

Men’s Runs 3-4 Stream Live Here 7:30p.m. EST / 4:30p.m. PST

Curling

The U.S. men’s curling woes continued on Wednesday evening, falling to Italy. Things don’t get any easier for them as they take on medal contenders Sweden.

NOR vs. KOR Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

ITA vs. DEN Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

USA vs. SWE Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

Nathan Chen’s a HUGE NBA fan (especially Westbrook and LeBron)

By OlympicTalkFeb 15, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
Watching Nathan Chen compete, you’d never think about Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James or reigning-NBA MVP Russell Westbrook.

But don’t tell Chen that.

“I just really like (Westbrook’s) attitude,” Chen said in a recent Wall Street Journal article. “It’s something I try to emulate on the ice. Ignore the distraction, and go do what you want.”

As for James, Chen tries to be just as consistent in his routine as the 14-time all-star is on the court. James is a three-time Olympic medalist himself.

“He’s the GOAT,” Chen said in the interview. “Just year after year after year, game after game, he’s consistently amazing. That consistency is something I strive for. It’s really inspiring for me to watch that.”

Read the rest of the story and watch video by clicking here

Olympic men’s figure skating preview: Clean quads are the key

By Rachel LutzFeb 15, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Some of the top men’s figure skaters can already call themselves medalists at these Games. Team USA’s Nathan Chen, Canada’s Patrick Chan, and Mikhail Kolyada, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, will all contest the men’s event after making their 2018 debuts in the team event. In their quest for medals n the men’s event, they will face a bigger – and more competitive – field.

Here are some names to know before the event kicks off:

Nathan Chen, Team USA

Buzz about Chen: Chen is the only skater to master five different types of quads: toe loop, Salchow, flip, loop and Lutz. Combined with his improving artistic skills and Vera Wang-designed costumes, he is a threat for the podium… maybe even gold.

Adam Rippon, Team USA

Season so far: Rippon earned a bronze medal at his season opener in Finland and then captured silver medals at his two Grand Prix assignments in Japan and the U.S. He qualified for the Grand Prix Final, where he placed fifth. Then, he placed fourth at the U.S. Nationals; his body of work the past season was strong enough to place him on the 2018 Olympic team.

Vincent Zhou, Team USA

Credentials: 2017 world junior champion, 2018 U.S. national bronze medalist, 2017 U.S. national silver medalist

Buzz about Zhou: He is the youngest member of Team USA across all sports.

Yuzuru Hanyu, Japan
Credentials: 2014 Olympic gold medalist, 2014 and 2017 world champion, four-time Grand Prix Final gold medalist, four-time Japanese national champion

Read the full preview here and live stream men’s short program on NBCOlympics.com