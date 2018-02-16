Adam Rippon is ‘the most fun’ skater, might be a witch

Lindsey Vonn takes center stage tonight in NBC’s primetime coverage. The two-time Olympic gold medalist could not attend the Sochi Games because she re-injured her knee. In what will likely be her final Olympic Games, Vonn’s been on the comeback trail ever since her devastating injury several years ago.

The men’s singles figure skating program concludes tonight. After Nathan Chen’s disappointing performance on Friday night, the U.S.’s slim chances of medaling fall on the shoulders of Adam Rippon.

Alpine Skiing

It’s been a comeback several years in the making now for Vonn, whose career has been set back a couple times because of injury. Vonn won her 80th race not too long ago, and is coming into the Olympics full of confidence. The American teased that her victory is just a sign of things to come, wanting to save her best for the Olympics. She’ll get her chance to do so tonight on NBC’s prime time coverage.

Women’s Super-G Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Figure Skating

The chances of an American standing on the podium are slim entering the men’s free skate program tonight. Rippon currently sits seventh after the short program, whereas Chen and Vincent Zhou find themselves even lower on the table. 2014 Olympic Champion Yuzuru Hanyu posted the best score of Friday night and is in control to win his second straight Olympic gold medal.

Men’s Free Skate Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Hockey

The Canadian men’s hockey team looked strong on Thursday, coasting past Switzerland in their opener. They next face a difficult opponent in the Czech Republic, who overcame a difficult challenge from South Korea.

While the men are still in the preliminary stages of the tournament, the knock-out rounds begin for the women. Olympic Athletes from Russia and Switzerladn will be facing off in the first quarterfinals. Switzerland went undefeated in their group whilst OAR suffered from being paired in the same group as Canada, the USA, and Finland.

Men’s Tournament

CAN vs. CZE Stream Live Here 10:10p.m. EST / 7:10p.m. PST

Women’s Tournament

OAR vs. SUI Stream Live Here 10:10p.m. EST / 7:10p.m. PST

Freestyle Skiing

A broken ankle all but ended Maggie Voisin’s medal hopes in 2014. This year, the American is healthy and ready to put Sochi behind her. Voisin won gold in the X Games last month, and will be coming into PyeongChang with a lot of confidence. She will be joined by countrywoman Devin Logan.

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qual. Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Stream Live Here 11:00p.m. EST / 8:00p.m. PST