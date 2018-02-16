‘Burned rock’ foul causes rare stir at Olympic curling

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — A rare moment of controversy in the typically ultra-polite sport of curling erupted Friday over a foul known as a “burned rock” in the Canada vs. Denmark women’s match.
The drama unfolded in the fifth end, or period, of the already tense game, when a Danish player touched a stone that was in motion. That is a foul called a “burned rock.”
When burned rocks occur, the opposing team has three choices: They can ignore the foul, rearrange the stones to whatever position they think they would have ended up if the stone hadn’t been touched, or remove the stone from play.
Canada’s captain, or “skip,” Rachel Homan chose to remove the stone. While such a move was within her rights, it is considered the most aggressive option. Canada, which was behind before the foul, then went on to score four points, taking the lead at 6-4.
In most sports, this wouldn’t even be considered a controversy. But curling has a deeply ingrained ethos of good sportsmanship, and players are usually exceedingly polite to their rivals. Tweets from curling fans immediately began to flow, with some criticizing the move as unsportsmanlike.
When Ryan Donato received the puck midway through the first period Thursday night, he was thinking about a recent conversation with his father, Ted.
“He told me, ‘Don’t shoot too high, shoot low,'” Donato recalled.
That’s exactly what the 21-year-old center did in USA’s crucial preliminary round game against Slovakia on Thursday.
With 12:51 to play in the opening period and the score tied at zero, Troy Terry sent a backward pass to Donato, who corralled the puck, skated forward and sent a wrist shot past Slovakia goalie Jan Laco to give Team USA the lead.
“When I got the puck on the first (goal), I was thinking low blocker,” Donato said to reporters after the game, “and it went in. It was a good feeling.”
Lindsey Vonn will make her 2018 Olympic debut tonight in super-G, and she is not wasting any time. She will wear bib No. 1 and go first out of the 45 skiers in the field.
Now 33, the 2010 Olympic super-G bronze medalist is entering her fourth and likely final Olympic Games.
“I want to end on a high note…I really want to put an exclamation point on my career,” said Vonn, who is hoping to become the oldest female Olympic medalist in Alpine skiing.
How to watch
Friday, Feb. 16, 10 p.m. ET (delays possible)
