TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Chemistry, not experience, drives U.S. men’s hockey team

By Scott CharlesFeb 16, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The collegiate athletes are leading the offensive charge on the ice for Team USA through the first two games of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, but the veterans have created a culture that allows young players to shine.

Ryan Donato scored twice in USA’s victory against Slovakia, Jordan Greenway netted one of his own in the game vs. Slovenia and Troy Terry’s electric speed has caught everyone’s attention.

Recap: USA 2, Slovakia 1

However, behind the scenes leaders such as Brian Gionta, Matt Gilroy and others have cultivated an environment for the inexperienced youth to seamlessly blend in.

“I’ve been so overwhelmed by how nice they’ve been and welcoming to me and the other college guys,” Terry said of the veterans in an exclusive interview with NBC Olympics. “They’ve been so good to us, and I’ve been trying to pick their brains and learn as much as I can.”

Read more and get live streams by clicking here 

Olympic Hockey Day 8 Preview

Getty Images
By Scott CharlesFeb 16, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Throughout the entire 2018 Winter Games, NBC Olympics staff will preview the upcoming slate of hockey games and recap the prior day’s action.

Men’s Tournament
Canada vs. Czech Republic, 10:10 p.m. ET | LIVE STREAM

Canada’s offensive attack was overwhelming in its first game against Switzerland, but a consistent presence up front will be critical as the 2014 gold medalists look to defend their title.

The Czech Republic ran into a hot goalie and a raucous crowd in its opening game against South Korea, but still managed to escape with a 2-1 victory.

USA-SVK Recap| OAR-SLO Recap

Korea vs. Switzerland, 2:40 a.m. ET | LIVE STREAM

The Swiss looked overmatched against Canada in its first game and will look to rebound vs. the host country Saturday. After failing to match Canada’s skill level and physical intensity, Switzerland will look to gain some confidence against Korea.

OAR vs. USA, 7:10 a.m. ET | LIVE STREAM

The last time these two sides met, American forward T.J. Oshie played hero, beating reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky four times in a shootout to defeat Russia 3-2 in a thrilling preliminary round contest in Sochi. Much has changed four years later. The matchup is now technically the United States vs. the Olympic Athletes from Russia, and only two players from the 2014 game will take the ice in PyeongChang: OAR forwards Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk.

Both squads are coming off of much-needed victories after suffering upsets to open the tournament. The point Team USA earned in its overtime loss to Slovenia could prove crucial, as a win over OAR would put the U.S. at 7 points and guarantee a bye to the quarterfinals.

Slovenia vs. Slovakia, 7:10 a.m. ET | LIVE STREAM

Both teams lost their second game of the Olympics after earning surprising victories to open up the tournament. Slovakia upset OAR, the tournament favorite, but fell to Team USA Friday. Slovenia looked out of place against OAR in an 8-2 defeat and struggled to compete.

Women’s Tournament
OAR vs. Switzerland, 10:10 p.m. ET, CNBC | LIVE STREAM

Alina Muller has led Switzerland’s offensive attack with six goals as the team looks to improve on its 2014 bronze-medal finish. OAR has only scored one goal in three games so far and will likely struggle to keep up offensively with the Swiss.

The winner of this game will face Canada in the semifinals.

Finland vs. Sweden, 2:40 a.m. ET | LIVE STREAM

Noora Raty has looked sharp between the pipes but has not gotten the necessary support from her teammates to help Finland advance in the tournament. With one more shot to qualify for the semifinals, Finland hopes Raty’s presence in the crease will motivate the squad. Many observers thought Finland could challenge one of the North American teams in the preliminary round, but that was not the case.

Olympic preview: Men’s freeski slopestyle

Getty Images
By Shawn SmithFeb 16, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Freeskiing gets underway at the Winter Olympics this week with a series of slopestyle competitions. The women will go first on Saturday, then the men on Sunday (Saturday night in the U.S.).

Team USA features two new Olympians: McRae Williams and Alex Hall. Williams, 27, is a three-time X Games medalist who really hit his stride last season after discovering a technique known as “mindfulness.”

With a strong team, the U.S. will once again push for medals, but for anyone expecting another sweep, expectations should be tempered. The international field is both deep and talented — though the same could have been said in Sochi as well.

Here’s a look at some of the other countries and athletes that will challenge the Americans for medals.

Switzerland: Andri Ragettli, Fabian Boesch

Is anyone having more fun at the Olympics than these guys? Fabian Boesch’s Instagram account has become a must-follow after videos that have included a new take on the two-man bobsled and a creative way of riding escalators. Andri Ragettli, the first skier to ever land a quad cork 1800, is no stranger to viral videos either — his parkour-inspired obstacle course training sessions have been a big hit.

Norway: Oystein Braaten, Ferdinand Dahl

Oystein Braaten won the Association of Freeskiing Professionals (AFP) slopestyle title last season and has earned a medal at X Games Aspen for three consecutive years. Ferdinand Dahl, 19, is on the rise and recently finished second at a U.S. Grand Prix event.

To read the Olympic preview in full, click here 