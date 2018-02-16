Chemistry, not experience, drives U.S. men’s hockey team

Throughout the entire 2018 Winter Games, NBC Olympics staff will preview the upcoming slate of hockey games and recap the prior day’s action.

Men’s Tournament

Canada vs. Czech Republic, 10:10 p.m. ET | LIVE STREAM

Canada’s offensive attack was overwhelming in its first game against Switzerland, but a consistent presence up front will be critical as the 2014 gold medalists look to defend their title.

The Czech Republic ran into a hot goalie and a raucous crowd in its opening game against South Korea, but still managed to escape with a 2-1 victory.

USA-SVK Recap| OAR-SLO Recap

Korea vs. Switzerland, 2:40 a.m. ET | LIVE STREAM

The Swiss looked overmatched against Canada in its first game and will look to rebound vs. the host country Saturday. After failing to match Canada’s skill level and physical intensity, Switzerland will look to gain some confidence against Korea.

OAR vs. USA, 7:10 a.m. ET | LIVE STREAM

The last time these two sides met, American forward T.J. Oshie played hero, beating reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky four times in a shootout to defeat Russia 3-2 in a thrilling preliminary round contest in Sochi. Much has changed four years later. The matchup is now technically the United States vs. the Olympic Athletes from Russia, and only two players from the 2014 game will take the ice in PyeongChang: OAR forwards Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk.

Both squads are coming off of much-needed victories after suffering upsets to open the tournament. The point Team USA earned in its overtime loss to Slovenia could prove crucial, as a win over OAR would put the U.S. at 7 points and guarantee a bye to the quarterfinals.

Slovenia vs. Slovakia, 7:10 a.m. ET | LIVE STREAM

Both teams lost their second game of the Olympics after earning surprising victories to open up the tournament. Slovakia upset OAR, the tournament favorite, but fell to Team USA Friday. Slovenia looked out of place against OAR in an 8-2 defeat and struggled to compete.

Women’s Tournament

OAR vs. Switzerland, 10:10 p.m. ET, CNBC | LIVE STREAM

Alina Muller has led Switzerland’s offensive attack with six goals as the team looks to improve on its 2014 bronze-medal finish. OAR has only scored one goal in three games so far and will likely struggle to keep up offensively with the Swiss.

The winner of this game will face Canada in the semifinals.

Finland vs. Sweden, 2:40 a.m. ET | LIVE STREAM

Noora Raty has looked sharp between the pipes but has not gotten the necessary support from her teammates to help Finland advance in the tournament. With one more shot to qualify for the semifinals, Finland hopes Raty’s presence in the crease will motivate the squad. Many observers thought Finland could challenge one of the North American teams in the preliminary round, but that was not the case.