Lindsey Jacobellis emphasizes optimism, not heartbreak, after another Olympic miss

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The usual sting of an Olympic fourth-place finish did not accompany Lindsey Jacobellis’ words.
“I could be upset, but where is that going to get me?” she said.
Earlier, the minutes after Jacobellis’ fourth Olympic competition went like this: a discussion with a U.S. team official about her athlete credential, swigs of blue Powerade and a light chat with teammates.
“Could you not walk around without your crutches, please?” she joked with Rosie Mancari, who was to make her Olympic debut here but suffered ankle injuries in a Tuesday training crash. “I need you for Supergirl.” (more on Supergirl later)
Many emphasize Jacobellis, arguably the best snowboard cross racer ever, leaving another Winter Games without gold. Jacobellis does not.
Matt McIlvane might be the only American in PyeongChang rooting against the U.S. men’s hockey team.
But at least he has a good reason.
McIlvane — a Chicago native — is an assistant coach on the German men’s hockey team, a position he’s held for all of two weeks.
Every single person who is currently experiencing the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang has had a whirlwind journey to get to this point. But McIlvane stands as one of the last people in the world to find out he’d be attending the Games.
McIlvane has spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach to Don Jackson for the Munich Red Bulls Ice Hockey Club in Germany. There was a last-second coaching change on Team Germany ahead of PyeongChang, leaving a vacancy that McIlvane ended up filling just a couple days before the team was supposed to leave for South Korea.
The German ice hockey league does what the NHL used to do — goes on break for most of February since many players in the league are partaking in the Winter Games. McIlvane was supposed to fly home with his wife, Megan, and their son for the month-long break, but instead had to stay in Germany as he awaited his Olympic fate.
“I found out that next day it was 100 percent, so I ended up going and meeting the team and went to training camp,” McIlvane said. “We’re literally talking last minute, which is kind of incredible. It’s totally surreal.”
Just days before the women’s bobsled competition was set to begin, Jamaica’s coach Sandra Kiriasis abruptly left the team as she refused a request to change roles from driving coach to track performance analyst.
“Without giving any reasons, I was told out of the blue that with immediate effect I should work only as a track and performance analyst, would have had to leave the Olympic Village, would lose my accrediation as part of the Jamaican team and was not supposed to have any more contact with the athletes, etc,” Kiriasis said in a statement she released on Facebook.
Her surprise departure left the team in quite the situation.
Kiriasis told the British News Organization that she is legally responsible for the sled and threatened to take it with her.
The Jamaicans nearly lost not one but two key parts of their team just days before their Olympic debut.
The sled, which was named ‘Cool Bolt’ (an ode to the movie Cool Runnings and star Olympian Usain Bolt), allegedly left the Olympic village with Sandra.
How can you bobsled without a sled?
After the news broke on social media, a knight in shining armor came to the rescue in the form of a tweet.
