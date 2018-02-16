Nathan Chen makes Olympic history with 5 quads in free skate

Nathan Chen is the first skater in history to cleanly execute five quadruple jumps in a free skate. His scored a personal best 215.08 points in the segment, bringing his overall score up to 297.35 after a disappointing short program.
Chen is already an Olympic bronze medalist at the PyeongChang Games for his participation in the team event.
Austria’s Anna Veith became the first woman to successfully defend an Olympic super-G gold medal. Veith, who was known as Anna Fenninger in Sochi, missed all of the 2015-16 season and most of the 2016-17 season due to injury.
Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather claimed the silver medal, besting Switzerland’s Lara Gut by just .01 seconds.
Vonn, in her first Olympic race since 2010, finished tied for fifth.
The start of the race was delayed one hour due to strong winds.
Vonn is expected to return to the snow Tuesday in the downhill. She won the 2010 Olympic gold medal in the event.
Gold: Anna Veith (Austria)
Silver: Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)
Bronze: Lara Gut (Switzerland)
The U.S. and Team OAR battled through four lead changes and two ties in 10 ends of regulation Thursday. In the end, it was the extreme sweeping of Becca Hamilton, Aileen Geving and Tabitha Peterson that helped Team USA pick up a 7-6 win.
Nina Roth’s U.S. team scored more than one point in just one end Thursday, but were able to hold OAR to single points in all but one end.
All Roth needed to do in the 11th was float right into the four-foot circle for a single point. It looked as if the throw may have been a bit too light, but Hamilton and Geving swept as hard as they could, with Peterson coming in for the extra hand to give the stone just barely enough life to get an inch closer than the red at the top.
OAR 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 – 6
USA 1 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 – 7
Other results:
SWE def. SUI 8-7
SUI 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 – 7
SWE 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 2 0 0 – 8
GBR def. DEN 7-5
DEN 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 – 5
GBR 0 2 0 1 0 2 0 2 0 0 – 7
CHN def. JPN 7-6 (11 ends)
JPN 2 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 – 6
CHN 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 1 – 7