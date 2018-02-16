Nathan Chen makes Olympic history with five quads in free skate

Nathan Chen is the first skater in history to cleanly execute five quadruple jumps in a free skate. His scored a personal best 215.08 points in the segment, bringing his overall score up to 297.35 after a disappointing short program.
Chen is already an Olympic bronze medalist at the PyeongChang Games for his participation in the team event.
Yuzuru Hanyu successfully defended his gold medal in PyeongChang, tallying 317.85 total points. Shoma Uno, also from Japan, took the silver with 306.90 points.
Javier Fernandez won Spain’s first-ever Olympic figure skating medal, a bronze, with 305.24 points.
All three men from Team USA finished inside the top 10. Nathan Chen rallied from 17th in the short program to fifth overall. Vincent Zhou followed for sixth in his Olympic debut, while Adam Rippon finished 10th.
Ester Ledecka, a two-sport athlete from the Czech Republic who is also competing Alpine snowboarding in PyeongChang, was the surprise gold medalist in super-G.
Wearing bib No. 26, Ledecka bested defending Olympic champion Anna Veith by just .01 seconds.
Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein earned the bronze medal.
Gold: Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic)
Silver: Anna Veith (Austria)
Bronze: Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)