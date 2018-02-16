Nathan Chen makes Olympic history with five quads in free skate

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Nathan Chen is the first skater in history to cleanly execute five quadruple jumps in a free skate. His scored a personal best 215.08 points in the segment, bringing his overall score up to 297.35 after a disappointing short program.

Chen is already an Olympic bronze medalist at the PyeongChang Games for his participation in the team event.

You can watch the men’s free skate in the live stream by clicking here.