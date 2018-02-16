TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Olympic Hockey round-up

By OlympicTalkFeb 16, 2018, 9:17 AM EST
After Day One of the men’s hockey tournament, questions began to surround the Athletes from Russia. The team, destined for gold, lost a humbling 2-3 defeat to the hands of Slovakia.

And the same questions filtered into the U.S. team’s locker room. Sure, this group isn’t as strong as the Russians, but the decorated program doesn’t lose to teams like Slovenia. They did, though, as they failed to protect a 2-0 lead that they brought into the third period. The feet were lazily put off the gas, and the Slovenians stole the game 3-2.

Both of these teams responded, though. The U.S. held their 2-1 advantage over Slovakia, and the Russians thrashed Slovenia 8-2.

USA def. SVK 2-1

The Americans learned their lesson from the other day. Instead of sitting back this time around, they continued to apply pressure against the Slovakians and their defense, which was completely out of sorts a couple of days ago, held firm to withstand the Slovakian attack towards the end of the game. It’s that kind of discipline that gives the U.S. a puncher’s chance of defeating the Olympic Athletes from Russia in the next game.

OAR def. SLO 8-2

What a performance from the Russians, and particularly Ilya Kovalchuk and Kirill Kaprizov. Both of these two players netted hat tricks in a dominant performance that reminded the rest of the competition how good the Athletes from Russia are, and why they’re a shoo-in for the gold.

It was an important game for the Russians, not least part because they picked up some desperate points. It brought a ton of confidence back to their forwards who’ll be firing on all cylinders when they take on the Americans next.

SWE def. GER 1-0

An early goal by Viktor Stalberg proved to be enough to see off a resilient German squad.

Sweden next play medal contenders Finland, who have also started the competition perfect. Germany falls to 0-2 in group play.

FIN def. NOR 5-1

Finland avoided a scare early Friday morning when they found themselves 0-1 down. Their young star, Eeli Tolvanen, scored both goes for Finland, including the go-ahead goal after he beat the Norwegian keeper in a one-on-one midway through the second period.

Norway fall to 0-2 in group play.

The only American in PyeongChang rooting for Germany

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 16, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
Matt McIlvane might be the only American in PyeongChang rooting against the U.S. men’s hockey team.

But at least he has a good reason.

McIlvane — a Chicago native — is an assistant coach on the German men’s hockey team, a position he’s held for all of two weeks.

NBCOlympics.com: Hockey’s Three Stars from Day 6 at the Olympics

Every single person who is currently experiencing the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang has had a whirlwind journey to get to this point. But McIlvane stands as one of the last people in the world to find out he’d be attending the Games.

McIlvane has spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach to Don Jackson for the Munich Red Bulls Ice Hockey Club in Germany. There was a last-second coaching change on Team Germany ahead of PyeongChang, leaving a vacancy that McIlvane ended up filling just a couple days before the team was supposed to leave for South Korea.

The German ice hockey league does what the NHL used to do — goes on break for most of February since many players in the league are partaking in the Winter Games. McIlvane was supposed to fly home with his wife, Megan, and their son for the month-long break, but instead had to stay in Germany as he awaited his Olympic fate.

“I found out that next day it was 100 percent, so I ended up going and meeting the team and went to training camp,” McIlvane said. “We’re literally talking last minute, which is kind of incredible. It’s totally surreal.”

Lindsey Jacobellis emphasizes optimism, not heartbreak, after another Olympic miss

AP Images
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 16, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The usual sting of an Olympic fourth-place finish did not accompany Lindsey Jacobellis’ words.

“I could be upset, but where is that going to get me?” she said.

Earlier, the minutes after Jacobellis’ fourth Olympic competition went like this: a discussion with a U.S. team official about her athlete credential, swigs of blue Powerade and a light chat with teammates.

Watch: Jacobellis finishes fourth in boardercross

“Could you not walk around without your crutches, please?” she joked with Rosie Mancari, who was to make her Olympic debut here but suffered ankle injuries in a Tuesday training crash. “I need you for Supergirl.” (more on Supergirl later)

Many emphasize Jacobellis, arguably the best snowboard cross racer ever, leaving another Winter Games without gold. Jacobellis does not.

