Two-sport athlete Ester Ledecka surprise gold medalist in her second-best sport

Vonn currently sits tied for sixth in the women’s giant slalom, her first event of the 2018 Olympics.

The American skier began competition, and a late error on the bottom half of the course ended her medal chances.

Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecka is currently in the gold medal position, edging out 2014 Olympic gold medalist Anna Veith.

NBCOlymipcs.com: Lindsey Vonn frustrated after 2018 Olympic debut.

The start of the race was delayed one hour due to strong winds.

Vonn is expected to return to the snow Tuesday in the downhill. She won the 2010 Olympic gold medal in the event.

Update: Ester Ledecka took the gold in surprising fashion, besting out Veith by .01 seconds.

Gold: Ester Ledecka (CZE)

Silver: Anna Veith (AUT)

Bronze: Tina Wierather (LIE)