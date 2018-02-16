Two-sport athlete Ester Ledecka surprise gold medalist in her second-best sport

Ester Ledecka, a two-sport athlete from the Czech Republic who is also competing Alpine snowboarding in PyeongChang, was the surprise gold medalist in super-G.
Wearing bib No. 26, Ledecka bested defending Olympic champion Anna Veith by just .01 seconds.
Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein earned the bronze medal.
Gold: Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic)
Silver: Anna Veith (Austria)
Bronze: Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)
Yuzuru Hanyu successfully defended his gold medal in PyeongChang, tallying 317.85 total points. Shoma Uno, also from Japan, took the silver with 306.90 points.
Javier Fernandez won Spain’s first-ever Olympic figure skating medal, a bronze, with 305.24 points.
All three men from Team USA finished inside the top 10. Nathan Chen rallied from 17th in the short program to fifth overall. Vincent Zhou followed for sixth in his Olympic debut, while Adam Rippon finished 10th.
Vonn currently sits tied for sixth in the women’s giant slalom, her first event of the 2018 Olympics.
The American skier began competition, and a late error on the bottom half of the course ended her medal chances.
Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecka is currently in the gold medal position, edging out 2014 Olympic gold medalist Anna Veith.
The start of the race was delayed one hour due to strong winds.
Vonn is expected to return to the snow Tuesday in the downhill. She won the 2010 Olympic gold medal in the event.
