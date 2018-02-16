Women’s Curling Night 4: Slick sweeping helps USA defeat OAR in extra ends

The U.S. and Team OAR battled through four lead changes and two ties in 10 ends of regulation Thursday. In the end, it was the extreme sweeping of Becca Hamilton, Aileen Geving and Tabitha Peterson that helped Team USA pick up a 7-6 win.

Nina Roth’s U.S. team scored more than one point in just one end Thursday, but were able to hold OAR to single points in all but one end.

All Roth needed to do in the 11th was float right into the four-foot circle for a single point. It looked as if the throw may have been a bit too light, but Hamilton and Geving swept as hard as they could, with Peterson coming in for the extra hand to give the stone just barely enough life to get an inch closer than the red at the top.

OAR 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 – 6

USA 1 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 – 7

Other results:

SWE def. SUI 8-7

SUI 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 – 7

SWE 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 2 0 0 – 8

GBR def. DEN 7-5

DEN 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 – 5

GBR 0 2 0 1 0 2 0 2 0 0 – 7

CHN def. JPN 7-6 (11 ends)

JPN 2 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 – 6

CHN 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 1 – 7