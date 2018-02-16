Women’s super-G: Can Lindsey Vonn take home gold?

Short track is back after a couple days’ hiatus, and Maame Biney is in action in the women’s 1,500m. The American got her first taste of Olympic competition earlier this week when she participated in the 500m before she was knocked out in her quarterfinal heat.

Competition will get off to a fierce start, as Arianna Fontana and Shim Suk-hee kick things off in the first heat. The South Koreans are very passionate about short track, and the atmosphere will be buzzing as their medal hopeful takes to the ice opposite the 500m champion Fontana.

Short Track

Maame Biney returns to the fold in the women’s 1,500m after she was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 500m. Biney will be joined by Briton Elise Christie, who crashed out of the 500m in controversial fashion, in Heat 5.

500m champion Arianna Fontana is placed in the same heat as home-crowd favorite Shim Suk-hee.

On the men’s side, the 1000m continues. John-Henry Krueger is the sole American left in the field.

Women’s 1,500m Stream Live Here 5:00a.m. EST / 2:00a.m. PST

Men’s 1,000m Stream Live Here 5:00a.m. EST / 2:00a.m. PST

Cross-Country

A showdown awaits cross-country tonight between Sweden and Norway. Several of Sweden’s 2014 gold medal team return, including Charlotte Kalla and Ida Ingemarsdotter. Kalla’s already won one cross-country skiing gold medal this year and will certainly the be athlete that her team will turn to if they are to repeat as Olympic champions.

Don’t look past the Americans, though. They had a poor performance in the relay in 2014, but the American women have had a respectable showing this year. Jessie Diggins missed out in two medal events by just seconds, and also advanced to the finals of the women’s sprint where she finished sixth overall.

Women’s 4x5km Relay Stream Live Here 4:30a.m. EST / 1:30a.m. PST

Hockey

Sweden and Finland face off in the quarterfinals of the women’s tournament. After coming out of a challenging group, Finland will be hoping to make a statement against the Swedes tonight.

The Korean men also take to the ice tonight as they take on Switzerland.

Women’s Tournament

FIN vs. SWE Stream Live Here 2:40a.m. EST / 11:40p.m. PST

Men’s Tournament

KOR vs. SUI Stream Live Here 2:40a.m. EST / 11:40p.m. PST

Curling

Two games to look out for tonight as curling action continues. On the men’s side, Canada and Sweden face off against each other to see which is the team to beat for the rest of the competition. Both enter play at 3-0 with minimal fuss and this looks like it could be a preview of the gold medal match.

On the women’s side, Canada feature again, but this time against the USA. Canada are a disappointing, and surprising, 0-2 in group play thus far. If there is a right time to play this team, it’s now, and the USA can really make a big impression with a victory.

Men’s Tournament

JPN vs. ITA Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

SUI vs. NOR Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

CAN vs. SWE Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

KOR vs. GBR Sream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

Women’s Tournament

KOR vs. GBR Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

OAR vs. JPN Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

USA vs. CAN Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

CHN vs. DEN Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST