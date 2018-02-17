Best GIFs from Week 2 of 2018 Winter Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics have yielded many unforgettable moments. Re-live a few of those moments here—with some upgrades thanks to Giphy:
Winter Olympics late night: What to watch/stream
It’s a big night tonight for curling, as serious medal contenders face off and fates can be sealed. The Canadian women are in survival mode after starting a horrendous 0-3, and hosts South Korea have been performing above expections. For those looking for a preview of what the gold medal match might be like, switch over to watch the Britons challenge the Swedes. The American men are also in action as they continue to push for a semifinal bid, where they take on Norway.
Elsewhere tonight, the Dutch look to continue their dominant results in speed skating whilst the men’s aerials competition concludes in freestyle skiing.
Curling
It’s a big game tonight in the women’s field between Great Britain and Sweden. With Canada’s repeat bid looking ever more insecure, these two medal contenders have stepped up their game to fill the vacuum that the Canadians abandoned at the top. Sweden are currently sitting at a perfect 4-0, whilst Great Britain only lost once in a surprising defeat to the USA. This could be a preview of the gold medal match later next week.
The American men have an opportunity to really push for a semifinals bid when they take on Norway, who currently sit 1-3. This begins a stretch of games that will really push this team, who’ve yet to play against Canada and Great Britain. A victory today for the USA will effectively eliminate the Norwegians and bring the Americans one step closer to the semifinals as the round robin begins to wind down.
Women’s Tournament
CHN vs. KOR Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST
CAN vs. SUI Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST
GBR vs. SWE Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST
Men’s Tournament
DEN vs. KOR Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST
ITA vs. GBR Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST
SWE vs. JPN Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST
USA vs. NOR Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST
Cross-Country
Sweden come into the men’s relay as defending gold medal champions, but the Norwegians are good enough to cause the upset. Sochi silver medalists, Olympic Athletes from Russia, haven’t been performing well in the cross-country this year.
Men’s 4x10km Relay Stream Live Here 1:15a.m. EST / 10:15p.m. PST
Hockey
The Czechs had a big game the other day, defeating the Canadians in overtime. They should be good enough to see of their Swiss opposition in their final game of the preliminary phase.
Men’s Tournament
CZE vs. SUI Stream Live Here 2:40a.m. EST / 11:40p.m. PST
Women’s Tournament
Classification Stage: JPN vs. SWE Stream Live Here 2:40a.m. EST / 11:40p.m. PST
Freestyle Skiing
Mac Bohonnon was expected to be one of the serious medal contenders for the final, but the American failed to even qualify. Instead the U.S. will be placing its hope in Jon Lillis, who posted the highest score in the qualifying round.
Freeski Men’s Aerials Finals Stream Live Here 6:00a.m. EST / 3:00a.m. PST
Speed Skating
The Dutch will most likely continue their gold medal streak alive in the men’s team pursuit. They’ve already won gold in six of seven events in speed skating in PyeongChang.
Men’s Team Pursuit Stream Live Here 6:00a.m. EST / 3:00a.m. PST
Women’s 500m Stream Live Here 6:00a.m. EST / 3:00a.m. PST
Could Canada still get gold in women’s curling?
The Canadian women’s curling team opened round robin play with a 1-3 record, but they’re not counting out a medal just yet.
“Even though there’s several losses on the board, we’re still in it,” Canadian skip Rachel Homan said to reporters Saturday.
Homan’s rink has a proven track record of success as they have won three world championship medals, including gold in 2017. While the team is full of first-time Olympians, Canada still entered PyeongChang as the pre-tournament favorites.
But they didn’t play that way to start the tournament, suffering an upset loss to South Korea and a 7-6 defeat to Sweden.
Canada is the only nation to have won a medal in every Olympic women’s tournament since it began in 1998. This year, Canada is seeking to become the first nation to win three curling golds in a single Olympics.