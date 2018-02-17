TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Chen, Rippon close PyeongChang Olympics with redemption, serenity

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 17, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
ANGNEUNG, South Korea – Before Adam Rippon took the ice for his Olympic free skate warm-up, he saw Nathan Chen, who was minutes removed from a spectacular performance.

“I gave him a big hug, and I said, I’m so proud of you,” Rippon said. “Because I am. I see how hard he works. He had the weight of the world coming into this.”

Chen and Rippon, two men who have shared a coach for five years but are opposites in demeanor, age and skating style, will look back on these Olympics in vastly different ways.

The calm Chen was asked to sum up his first Olympics in one word.

“Three words,” he said. “Up and down.”

Rippon didn’t attempt a quad – as expected – but was proud to finish 10th after making the Olympics in his third and last try. He broke into tears on the ice in what may have been his last competition. Unlike Chen, Rippon is not committing to skating at next month’s world championships.

Kovalchuk, OAR sink USA

By Scott CharlesFeb 17, 2018, 9:31 AM EST
There was no T.J. Oshie moment to be had as Team USA was blanked by the Olympic Athletes from Russia, 4-0.

Nikolai Prokharkin and Ilya Kovalchuk each scored twice as the Americans looked overmatched against the OAR squad filled with NHL-caliber talent.

Kovalchuk scored in the final second of the middle frame, and the opening minute of the third period to slash the hopes Team USA had of finishing atop Groub B in the preliminary round.

The U.S. will regret several missed opportunities, most notably Brian Gionta’s failed breakaway attempt midway through the middle frame and Ryan Donato’s wrist shot that rang off the crossbar.

With the victory, OAR clinched the top spot in Group B and a bye to the quarterfinals.

Lindsey Vonn is back at an Olympics where ‘anything can happen’

By OlympicTalkFeb 17, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
EONGSEON, South Korea — For the first time in eight years, Lindsey Vonn was skiing at the Olympics.

Her return Saturday to the Olympic stage, in the women’s super-G, marked the latest chapter in a story that has seen her endure pain that would break almost anyone and everyone else.

You want your little girls and boys to grow up with fighting spirit? To dare to dream and dream as big as possible? To never, ever give up?

We present you Lindsey Vonn.

In Saturday’s race, Lindsey did not win a medal. She had a big slip late in the race. If not for the fifth- to perhaps eight-tenths of a second that she gave up in that slip, Lindsey wins. But no.

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic won the race, literally by one-hundredth of a second. Austria’s Anna Vieth, the Sochi 2014 super-G winner, running 19th and back from knee injury, thought she had defended her title. Then Ledecka, the 2017 snowboarding parallel giant slalom champion, who had never — repeat, never — made a World Cup ski podium, 26th Saturday out of the gate, somehow summoned super-G magic.

A cameraman in the finish line told Ledecka she was the winner. She couldn’t believe it. Who could? Suddenly the Czech Republic had its first gold medal, ever, in alpine skiing.

Click here to read the rest of the story.