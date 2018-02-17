Hanyu’s gold was No. 1,000 awarded in Winter Olympics

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – Yuzuru Hanyu’s latest victory has an extra-special place in Olympics history.

The Japanese figure skater won the 1,000th gold medal since the Winter Games began in 1924, defending his title in the men’s individual competition on Saturday. Hanyu was also the first man to win consecutive golds in the event since American Dick Button did it in 1948 and 1952.

The first Winter Olympics was held in Chamonix, France, and American speedskater Charles Jewtraw won the first gold medal there in the men’s 500 meters.

The Pyeongchang Games had another milestone set earlier this week when snowboarder Shaun White won the men’s halfpipe to give the United States its 100th winter gold.

