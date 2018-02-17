Hanyu’s gold was No. 1,000 awarded in Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – Yuzuru Hanyu’s latest victory has an extra-special place in Olympics history.
The Japanese figure skater won the 1,000th gold medal since the Winter Games began in 1924, defending his title in the men’s individual competition on Saturday. Hanyu was also the first man to win consecutive golds in the event since American Dick Button did it in 1948 and 1952.
The first Winter Olympics was held in Chamonix, France, and American speedskater Charles Jewtraw won the first gold medal there in the men’s 500 meters.
The Pyeongchang Games had another milestone set earlier this week when snowboarder Shaun White won the men’s halfpipe to give the United States its 100th winter gold.
Everything you need to know about the Alpine skiing men’s giant slalom at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics
How to watch
Run 1: Saturday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m. ET
LIVE EVENT STREAM
Run 2: Saturday, Feb. 17, 11:45 p.m. ET
LIVE EVENT STREAM
Medal favorites
Ted Ligety is nicknamed “Mr. GS.,” and for good reason. In 2014, he became the first Olympic giant slalom champion from the United States, and he is a three-time world champion in the event.
Over the last eight World Cup seasons, Ligety and Austria’s Marcel Hirscher have each claimed four giant slalom titles. Hirscher won the gold medal at the 2017 World Championships while Ligety was sidelined with a back injury.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — If the conditions are right, American freestyle skier Mac Bohonnon will pay tribute to one of his sport’s most fascinating and beloved characters. And if that goes well, he might find himself with an Olympic medal hanging around his neck, too.
Bohonnon has been working on the “Hurricane” — the same trick the late Jeret “Speedy” Peterson landed eight years ago to win his silver medal in aerials. To this day, Peterson is the only person to put down the jump in a competition. If Bohonnon makes it to the medal round Sunday, he hopes to become the second.
“Obviously, it’s got a little something extra to it,” Bohonnon said. “It’s a scary trick. And Speedy came out and did this all the time, like it was nothing.”
Read the full story at NBCOlympics.com