Kovalchuk, OAR sink USA

There was no T.J. Oshie moment to be had as Team USA was blanked by the Olympic Athletes from Russia, 4-0.

Nikolai Prokharkin and Ilya Kovalchuk each scored twice as the Americans looked overmatched against the OAR squad filled with NHL-caliber talent.

Kovalchuk scored in the final second of the middle frame, and the opening minute of the third period to slash the hopes Team USA had of finishing atop Groub B in the preliminary round.

The U.S. will regret several missed opportunities, most notably Brian Gionta’s failed breakaway attempt midway through the middle frame and Ryan Donato’s wrist shot that rang off the crossbar.

With the victory, OAR clinched the top spot in Group B and a bye to the quarterfinals.

