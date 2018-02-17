Lindsey Vonn is back at an Olympics where ‘anything can happen’

EONGSEON, South Korea — For the first time in eight years, Lindsey Vonn was skiing at the Olympics.

Her return Saturday to the Olympic stage, in the women’s super-G, marked the latest chapter in a story that has seen her endure pain that would break almost anyone and everyone else.

You want your little girls and boys to grow up with fighting spirit? To dare to dream and dream as big as possible? To never, ever give up?

We present you Lindsey Vonn.

In Saturday’s race, Lindsey did not win a medal. She had a big slip late in the race. If not for the fifth- to perhaps eight-tenths of a second that she gave up in that slip, Lindsey wins. But no.

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic won the race, literally by one-hundredth of a second. Austria’s Anna Vieth, the Sochi 2014 super-G winner, running 19th and back from knee injury, thought she had defended her title. Then Ledecka, the 2017 snowboarding parallel giant slalom champion, who had never — repeat, never — made a World Cup ski podium, 26th Saturday out of the gate, somehow summoned super-G magic.

A cameraman in the finish line told Ledecka she was the winner. She couldn’t believe it. Who could? Suddenly the Czech Republic had its first gold medal, ever, in alpine skiing.

