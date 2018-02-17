Mac Bohanan has Speedy on his mind for Aerials

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — If the conditions are right, American freestyle skier Mac Bohonnon will pay tribute to one of his sport’s most fascinating and beloved characters. And if that goes well, he might find himself with an Olympic medal hanging around his neck, too.

Bohonnon has been working on the “Hurricane” — the same trick the late Jeret “Speedy” Peterson landed eight years ago to win his silver medal in aerials. To this day, Peterson is the only person to put down the jump in a competition. If Bohonnon makes it to the medal round Sunday, he hopes to become the second.

“Obviously, it’s got a little something extra to it,” Bohonnon said. “It’s a scary trick. And Speedy came out and did this all the time, like it was nothing.”

Read the full story at NBCOlympics.com