Men’s Curling Night 5: Japan routs USA

On a night like Saturday, there’s very few teams who could defeat Japan. Unfortunately, Team USA was the one who had to go up against them.

Japan held John Shuster’s team to just two points in seven ends of play in an 8-2 rout of the Americans.

Both teams were tied for fourth in the team standings heading into the game. The U.S. falls to 2-3, now tied for fifth. Japan improves to 3-2, tied for third overall.

Other results: NOR def. DEN 10-8

SUI def. CAN 8-6

Current Team Standings:

1. Sweden 5-0

2. Canada 4-2

3. Switzerland 4-2

4. Japan 3-2

5. USA 2-3

6. Great Britain 2-3

7. Italy 2-3

8. Norway 2-3

9. Denmark 1-4

10. Korea 1-4