Mikaela Shiffrin opens up on slalom disappointment

By OlympicTalkFeb 17, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
The day after an winning an Olympic gold in the women’s the giant slalom, Shiffrin was widely expected to defend her gold medal in the slalom.

Shiffrin, failed to do so, finishing in fourth position. In what she considered to be her favorite event, the American came up short by just eight one-hundredths of a second of winning the bronze. The American even admitted to vomiting before she took to the course. 

The American took to Twitter earlier this morning giving fans more detail about the race that’s been lingering on her mind, and the nerves that overcame her.

Shiffrin continues to detail in the tweets below that, though not the result she wanted, she was proud of herself for showcasing the passion and love that she has for the sport and for the Olympic Games.

An athlete who is held to the highest of standards, and when one Olympic gold medal might feel like a minute failure from someone who has been expected to dominated these Olympic Games, Shiffrin expressed the gratitude she feels to be a part of the 2018 Olympics and to compete alongside athletes, many of whom will walk away without any medal whatsoever.

Shiffrin continued:

Shiffrin did not participate in the super-G, which was astonishingly won by Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecka. The dual-athlete wore Shiffrin’s skis en route to her own Olympic memory.

The American is expected to be competing next in the women’s downhill, where qualification begins on Feb. 21. Lindsey Vonn is also expected to be competing in the downhill.

By OlympicTalkFeb 17, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
Ted Ligety features on NBC’s primetime coverage, as the skier goes back to the slopes for the men’s giant slalom. Ligety returns to PyeongChang as the defending champion, but will face stiff competition.

The man who’ll be leading that front is Marcel Hirscher, who entered PyeongChang as perhaps the best athlete never to have won an Olympic medal. That moniker changed when he won the super combined event just a couple of days ago. Now, bristling with confidence, the Austrian is poised to make a run for gold at Ligety’s expense.

Continue reading to find out what else is on tap in PyeongChang tonight.

Alpine Skiing

Hirscher and Ligety currently hold the most World Cup podium finishes and are the two men to beat on Saturday night. Matts Olsson of Sweden and Alexis Pinturault are also serious medal contenders.

Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1 Stream Live Here 8:15p.m. EST / 5:15p.m. PST

Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2 Stream Live Here 11:45p.m. EST / 8:45p.m. PST

Freestyle Skiing

The U.S. swept the podium in this event four years ago, but they face a couple of challenges this year. Gus Kenworthy, who won the silver, broke his thumb just a couple days ago. Though he’s still competing in the event, it will be a slight hindrance in his medal hopes.

A strong international field also awaits the men’s team, with Canada and Sweden bringing in particularly strong teams.

Full men’s freeski slopestyle preview here 

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Finals Stream Live Here 11:15p.m. EST / 8:15p.m. PST

Curling

The American men’s curling team have been performing above expectations so far, currently at 2-2. Only four teams qualify for the knockout phase, and with Sweden and Canada both perfect four games in, the U.S. are one of four teams at .500 right now. They’ve got a very winnable match against Japan, and a positive result could really put the Americans in a good chance to progress.

The U.S. women, too, have been a pleasant surprise this year. They’ll face down-on-their-luck Canada, who are astonishingly 0-3 in the tournament. With the defending gold medal champions’ hopes fading by the day, it’s a perfect opportunity for the U.S. women to make a go in the group stage.

Men’s Tournament

DEN vs. NOR Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m.PST

USA vs. JPN Stream Live Here 7:05p.n. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

CAN vs. SUI Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST  4:05p.m. PST

Women’s Tournament

USA vs. CAN Stream Live Here 5:00p.m. EST / 2:00p.m. PST

Hockey

Germany and Norway are both sitting on 0 wins so far. Neither were pegged to get positive results against group mates Sweden and Finland.

Men’s Tournament

GER vs. NOR Stream Live Here 10:10p.m. EST / 7:10p.m. PST

Women’s Tournament

Classification Game 1 COR vs. SUI Stream Live Here 10:10p.m. EST / 7:10p.m. PST

 

 

Katie Ledecky wonders whether she is related to Ester Ledecka

By OlympicTalkFeb 17, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
After Ester Ledecka won the Olympic super-G gold medal in PyeongChang, another Olympic champion with a similar last name expressed her excitement.

“That’s what Ledecka’s do” was posted to Katie Ledecky’s Twitter account with three exclamation points:

Even Ledecka, who has never finished better than 19th in a World Cup super-G, was surprised by her Olympic triumph. She exclaimed “How did that happen?” after seeing her time.

