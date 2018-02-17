Mikaela Shiffrin opens up on slalom disappointment

The day after an winning an Olympic gold in the women’s the giant slalom, Shiffrin was widely expected to defend her gold medal in the slalom.

Shiffrin, failed to do so, finishing in fourth position. In what she considered to be her favorite event, the American came up short by just eight one-hundredths of a second of winning the bronze. The American even admitted to vomiting before she took to the course.

The American took to Twitter earlier this morning giving fans more detail about the race that’s been lingering on her mind, and the nerves that overcame her.

I’ve gone over it a thousand times in my head, and I don’t think I could have done it differently even if I got a second chance.

(Read on…) pic.twitter.com/Z5EOf7PhSS — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) February 17, 2018

I keep thinking that maybe if I was able to control my emotions more after the Giant Slalom, I would have had more energy for the Slalom and maybe I could have put more into that race, maybe I would have had better control of my nerves, maybe… — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) February 17, 2018

Shiffrin continues to detail in the tweets below that, though not the result she wanted, she was proud of herself for showcasing the passion and love that she has for the sport and for the Olympic Games.

An athlete who is held to the highest of standards, and when one Olympic gold medal might feel like a minute failure from someone who has been expected to dominated these Olympic Games, Shiffrin expressed the gratitude she feels to be a part of the 2018 Olympics and to compete alongside athletes, many of whom will walk away without any medal whatsoever.

Shiffrin continued:

But after 5 days of schedule changes and waiting to race, and with no day between those races to recharge, I wasn’t able to manage it. And you know what? I wouldn’t change that for the world. For me the Olympics is about showing heart and passion as much as it is about medals. — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) February 17, 2018

I wouldn’t take back my emotions or excitement after the GS in order to have better shot at a SL medal too. It’s not necessarily the medalists who get the most out of the Olympics. It’s those who are willing to strip down to nothing and bear their soul for their love of the game. — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) February 17, 2018

That is so much greater than Gold, Silver, or Bronze.

We all want a medal, but not everyone will get one. Some are going to leave here feeling like heroes, some will leave heartbroken, and some will have had moments when the felt both- because we care. — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) February 17, 2018

That is real. That is life. It’s amazing and terrifying and wonderful and brutal and exciting and nerve racking and beautiful. And honestly, I’m just so grateful to be part of that. 💛

(pc: AP) pic.twitter.com/2q92bP87wW — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) February 17, 2018

Shiffrin did not participate in the super-G, which was astonishingly won by Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecka. The dual-athlete wore Shiffrin’s skis en route to her own Olympic memory.

The American is expected to be competing next in the women’s downhill, where qualification begins on Feb. 21. Lindsey Vonn is also expected to be competing in the downhill.