Primer on men’s giant slalom

Everything you need to know about the Alpine skiing men’s giant slalom at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

How to watch

Run 1: Saturday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m. ET

Run 2: Saturday, Feb. 17, 11:45 p.m. ET

Medal favorites

Ted Ligety is nicknamed “Mr. GS.,” and for good reason. In 2014, he became the first Olympic giant slalom champion from the United States, and he is a three-time world champion in the event.

Over the last eight World Cup seasons, Ligety and Austria’s Marcel Hirscher have each claimed four giant slalom titles. Hirscher won the gold medal at the 2017 World Championships while Ligety was sidelined with a back injury.