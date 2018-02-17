Seven fun facts of skier Ester Ledecka’s stunning gold medal

Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecka shocked the world Saturday in PyeongChang (Friday night in America) when she took down Lindsey Vonn and the rest of the super-G field to become maybe the most unlikely gold medalist in the 2018 Winter Games.
Hanyu’s gold was No. 1,000 awarded in Winter Olympics
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – Yuzuru Hanyu’s latest victory has an extra-special place in Olympics history.
The Japanese figure skater won the 1,000th gold medal since the Winter Games began in 1924, defending his title in the men’s individual competition on Saturday. Hanyu was also the first man to win consecutive golds in the event since American Dick Button did it in 1948 and 1952.
The first Winter Olympics was held in Chamonix, France, and American speedskater Charles Jewtraw won the first gold medal there in the men’s 500 meters.
The Pyeongchang Games had another milestone set earlier this week when snowboarder Shaun White won the men’s halfpipe to give the United States its 100th winter gold.
Is curling the antidote to the world’s issues?
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — The world, some fret, is falling apart. Politicians spar viciously on social media. Leaders lie. Former heroes fall like dominoes amid endless scandals. Cruelty has come to feel commonplace.
But never fear: We have curling.
The sport with the frenzied sweeping and clacking rocks has rules that literally require players to treat opponents with kindness. Referees aren’t needed, because curlers police themselves. And the winners generally buy the losers a beer.
At the Pyeongchang Olympics, curlers and their fans agree: In an era of vitriol and venom, curling may be the perfect antidote to our troubled times.
“Nobody gets hit — other than the rock,” laughed Evelyne Martens of Calgary, Canada, as she watched a recent Canada vs. Norway curling match. “And there’s nothing about Trump here!”