Winter Olympics late night: What to watch/stream

It’s a big night tonight for curling, as serious medal contenders face off and fates can be sealed. The Canadian women are in survival mode after starting a horrendous 0-3, and hosts South Korea have been performing above expections. For those looking for a preview of what the gold medal match might be like, switch over to watch the Britons challenge the Swedes. The American men are also in action as they continue to push for a semifinal bid, where they take on Norway.

Elsewhere tonight, the Dutch look to continue their dominant results in speed skating whilst the men’s aerials competition concludes in freestyle skiing.

Curling

It’s a big game tonight in the women’s field between Great Britain and Sweden. With Canada’s repeat bid looking ever more insecure, these two medal contenders have stepped up their game to fill the vacuum that the Canadians abandoned at the top. Sweden are currently sitting at a perfect 4-0, whilst Great Britain only lost once in a surprising defeat to the USA. This could be a preview of the gold medal match later next week.

The American men have an opportunity to really push for a semifinals bid when they take on Norway, who currently sit 1-3. This begins a stretch of games that will really push this team, who’ve yet to play against Canada and Great Britain. A victory today for the USA will effectively eliminate the Norwegians and bring the Americans one step closer to the semifinals as the round robin begins to wind down.

Women’s Tournament

Men’s Tournament

Cross-Country

Sweden come into the men’s relay as defending gold medal champions, but the Norwegians are good enough to cause the upset. Sochi silver medalists, Olympic Athletes from Russia, haven’t been performing well in the cross-country this year.

Hockey

The Czechs had a big game the other day, defeating the Canadians in overtime. They should be good enough to see of their Swiss opposition in their final game of the preliminary phase.

Men’s Tournament

Women’s Tournament

Freestyle Skiing

Mac Bohonnon was expected to be one of the serious medal contenders for the final, but the American failed to even qualify. Instead the U.S. will be placing its hope in Jon Lillis, who posted the highest score in the qualifying round.

Speed Skating

The Dutch will most likely continue their gold medal streak alive in the men’s team pursuit. They’ve already won gold in six of seven events in speed skating in PyeongChang.

