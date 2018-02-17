Winter Olympics: What to watch/stream

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Ted Ligety features on NBC’s primetime coverage, as the skier goes back to the slopes for the men’s giant slalom. Ligety returns to PyeongChang as the defending champion, but will face stiff competition.

The man who’ll be leading that front is Marcel Hirscher, who entered PyeongChang as perhaps the best athlete never to have won an Olympic medal. That moniker changed when he won the super combined event just a couple of days ago. Now, bristling with confidence, the Austrian is poised to make a run for gold at Ligety’s expense.

Continue reading to find out what else is on tap in PyeongChang tonight.

Alpine Skiing

Hirscher and Ligety currently hold the most World Cup podium finishes and are the two men to beat on Saturday night. Matts Olsson of Sweden and Alexis Pinturault are also serious medal contenders.

Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1 Stream Live Here 8:15p.m. EST / 5:15p.m. PST

Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2 Stream Live Here 11:45p.m. EST / 8:45p.m. PST

Freestyle Skiing

The U.S. swept the podium in this event four years ago, but they face a couple of challenges this year. Gus Kenworthy, who won the silver, broke his thumb just a couple days ago. Though he’s still competing in the event, it will be a slight hindrance in his medal hopes.

A strong international field also awaits the men’s team, with Canada and Sweden bringing in particularly strong teams.

Full men’s freeski slopestyle preview here

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Finals Stream Live Here 11:15p.m. EST / 8:15p.m. PST

Curling

The American men’s curling team have been performing above expectations so far, currently at 2-2. Only four teams qualify for the knockout phase, and with Sweden and Canada both perfect four games in, the U.S. are one of four teams at .500 right now. They’ve got a very winnable match against Japan, and a positive result could really put the Americans in a good chance to progress.

The U.S. women, too, have been a pleasant surprise this year. They’ll face down-on-their-luck Canada, who are astonishingly 0-3 in the tournament. With the defending gold medal champions’ hopes fading by the day, it’s a perfect opportunity for the U.S. women to make a go in the group stage.

Men’s Tournament

DEN vs. NOR Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m.PST

USA vs. JPN Stream Live Here 7:05p.n. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

CAN vs. SUI Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST 4:05p.m. PST

Women’s Tournament

USA vs. CAN Stream Live Here 5:00p.m. EST / 2:00p.m. PST

Hockey

Germany and Norway are both sitting on 0 wins so far. Neither were pegged to get positive results against group mates Sweden and Finland.

Men’s Tournament

GER vs. NOR Stream Live Here 10:10p.m. EST / 7:10p.m. PST

Women’s Tournament

Classification Game 1 COR vs. SUI Stream Live Here 10:10p.m. EST / 7:10p.m. PST