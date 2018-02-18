Germany crashes into top spot in two-man bobsled after two runs

The German two-man bobsled team of pilot Nico Walther and Christian Poser had a big crash in the two-man bobsled on Sunday. Fortunately for the Germans, it came after they crossed the finish line. In a thrilling finish, the German team lost control just as they crossed the finish to take the lead after two runs of the two-man bobsled, grabbing a 0.1-second lead over the Justin Kripps piloted Canadian sled.
Germany’s Johannes Lochner sled is in third, 0.19 seconds behidn the Walther sled while Latvia’s Oskars Melbardis sled is in fourth, 0.23 seconds behind. Only 0.29 seconds separate the top five, which should make for an exciting second day of competition.
Stream Runs 3 and 4 Live Here
The U.S. sleds were unable to join the crowded top of the field — each sled struggled in its first run and immediately found themselves out of medal contention.
Click here to read the full recap from runs one and two
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Gus Kenworthy and boyfriend Matthew Wilkas, with a rainbow stars and stripes flag, cheered Adam Rippon at the Olympic men’s free skate on Saturday.
Wilkas brought the flag to Kenworthy’s ski slopestyle event Sunday morning to cheer him on.
That flag was purchased for $60 at a store in West Hollywood, Calif., Wilkas said while holding the flag at the bottom of the course as qualifying began.
“I knew [we would bring it] as soon as I knew [Kenworthy] was coming [to the Olympics],” Wilkas said. “I was like, we have to.”
Kenworthy met with his parents, Wilkas and friends before his first of two qualifying runs.
“Did you see Britney’s tweet?” was one of the first things Kenworthy said to the group when he saw them.
Click here to continue reading the full story and to watch highlights from ski slopestyle
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Four years ago, Nick Goepper and Gus Kenworthy shared a podium as part of the third U.S. sweep in Winter Olympic history. Bronze medalist Goepper, silver medalist Kenworthy and gold medalist Joss Christensen left Sochi early for a parade of media appearances.
NBCOlympics.com: Watch: Goepper’s silver medal run
They visited Rolling Stone. They went on David Letterman. Then they went their separate ways.
Goepper and Kenworthy, after a life-changing Olympic cycle for very different reasons, qualified for a second Olympics and competed here Sunday morning and afternoon. Christensen, in a failed comeback bid from a May torn ACL, was unable to join them.
NBCOlympics.com USA’s Nick Goepper wins silver medal in freeski slopestyle
Goepper, the gold-medal favorite four years ago, nailed his third and last run in the ski slopestyle final to grab a silver medal behind Norwegian Oystein Braaten and in front of Canadian Alex Beaulieu-Marchand. Goepper had been in ninth place.
Click here to read the rest of the story