Germany crashes into top spot in two-man bobsled after two runs

The German two-man bobsled team of pilot Nico Walther and Christian Poser had a big crash in the two-man bobsled on Sunday. Fortunately for the Germans, it came after they crossed the finish line. In a thrilling finish, the German team lost control just as they crossed the finish to take the lead after two runs of the two-man bobsled, grabbing a 0.1-second lead over the Justin Kripps piloted Canadian sled.

Germany’s Johannes Lochner sled is in third, 0.19 seconds behidn the Walther sled while Latvia’s Oskars Melbardis sled is in fourth, 0.23 seconds behind. Only 0.29 seconds separate the top five, which should make for an exciting second day of competition.

The U.S. sleds were unable to join the crowded top of the field — each sled struggled in its first run and immediately found themselves out of medal contention.

