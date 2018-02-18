TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Ligety exits quietly, Hirscher brilliant again

By OlympicTalkFeb 18, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Marcel Hirscher, the Austrian ski god, is finally having his moment. King of the World Cup tour for the past seven seasons, on Sunday Hirscher won his second Olympic gold, in the giant slalom.

Hirscher had won a grand total of no Olympic medals, nada, zip, zero in two prior Games. Now he might — could, should — win three here at PyeongChang. The slalom, another Hirscher specialty, is due to be run Thursday.

To watch Hirscher ski is to watch one of the great athletes of our — or any — time. Like being courtside in Chicago to see Michael Jordan back in the day. At Wimbledon for a Roger Federer volley. At the Water Cube in Beijing in 2008 when Michael Phelps was swimming the butterfly.

In Sunday’s race, Kristoffersen finished second, 1.27 seconds back of Hirscher. Pinturault finished third, 1.31 behind.

American racer Ted Ligety used to own this event: the Sochi 2014 giant slalom gold medalist, he was world champion in 2011, 2013 and 2015. Pinturault took Sochi 2014 bronze.

Considering his relatively low slalom ranking and the pounding that slalom demands, Sunday’s GS was — just like that, that quickly, that quietly — likely the final race of Ligety’s outstanding Olympic career.

“This is probably it for me at these Games,” he said after run two, adding that he is planning to head back to Europe, to race the remainder of the World Cup season.

Click here to continue reading the full story

Olympic ice dance figure skating preview

AP Images
By Rachel LutzFeb 18, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

While Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir already have a gold medal in PyeongChang from the team event, they’re back to regain their 2010 Olympic ice dance title.

The short dance is Sunday, February 18 in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com and the free dance is Monday, February 19 in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com.

Here are some names to know before the event kicks off:

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, Team USA

Credentials: Reigning U.S. national champions, first Olympic appearance is 2018

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani, Team USA

Credentials: Three-time Worlds medalists, two-time U.S. national champions, 2014 Olympians, 2017 Grand Prix Final bronze medalists

Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Team USA
Buzz about Chock and Bates: They’re a couple on and off the ice, and say that’s given a new perspective to their athletic careers. They weren’t a couple when they competed together at the 2014 Olympics, so they believe this experience will be all the more special for it.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Canada
Credentials: 2010 Olympic champions, two-time Sochi 2014 silver medalists, three-time world champions, eight-time Canadian national champions.

Read the full ice dance preview here and watch figure skating highlights and streams 

Winter Olympics: What to watch/stream

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 18, 2018, 12:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

President’s Day came at the right time for fans of hockey. Tonight, the U.S. women take on Finland in their semifinals, with the winner setting up a gold medal match versus the winner of Canada and the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

In NBC’s prime time coverage, the Shibutanis are back as they take to the pairs ice dance short dance program. They’ll be competing against two of the best pairs teams in the world in the hopes of winning their second medal this Olympics.

Continue reading below to view the full slate of events.

Figure Skating

Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Muir are set to battle against french rival team Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron. The Canadians are three-time Olympic medalists, including a gold in 2010, and have continued to dominate the sport since Sochi.

The Shibutani siblings will be leading the American charge, already with one Olympic gold medal won. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who share coaches with the Canadian and French pairs, could also contend.

Read the full preview here 

Pairs Ice Dance Short Dance Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Hockey

The U.S. faced a stinging loss against bitter rivals Canada the other day, falling 1-2 in a tight game. Finland have been performing well ever since their first two game (when they lost to the USA and Canada), and are coming off a massive 7-2 quarterfinal win over Sweden.

The U.S. and Canada are widely considered to be a class above the rest of the competition, but Finland have the capability to pull off an upset. Their best hopes all lay within the back of this team in GK Noora Ratty and defender Jenni Hiirikoski.

USA vs. FIN Stream Live Here 11:10p.m. EST / 8:10p.m. PST

Curling

It’s a big day for the Americans, as the table will definitely begin to find its shape after its conclusion. The American men play a winnable match against Norway and then later against Canada. Splitting the games is the likeliest outcome for this team, who’ll need some help to push into the semifinals.

The U.S. women are part of a handful of teams sitting on the outside looking in, and should be able to handle Denmark to bring themselves closer to Britain, South Korea, and China.

Men’s Tournament

USA vs. NOR Stream Live Here 4:00p.m. EST / 1:00p.m. PST

Women’s Tournament

USA vs. DEN Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST /4:05p.m. PST

CAN vs. JPN Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST /4:05p.m. PST

OAR vs. SUI Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST /4:05p.m. PST

SWE vs. KOR Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST /4:05p.m. PST